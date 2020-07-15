/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
45 Studio Apartments for rent in Peachtree Corners, GA
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
15 Units Available
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
Studio
$854
545 sqft
The perfect pad in Peachtree Corners, close to Interstate 85 and Georgia State Route 400. Billiards room, tennis court, private swimming pool and fold laundry service. Units come with oversized kitchens and wood-burning fireplaces.
Results within 1 mile of Peachtree Corners
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
63 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
Studio
$1,420
560 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Results within 5 miles of Peachtree Corners
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
$
69 Units Available
North Brookhaven
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,263
524 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
28 Units Available
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
Studio
$890
550 sqft
Conveniently situated within walking distance of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments have washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants have access to a BBQ grill, tennis court, and parking.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
30 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,346
685 sqft
Several shopping opportunities are located within walking distance of your apartment, which features granite counters and hardwood floors. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
22 Units Available
Sexton Woods
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
Studio
$1,285
563 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
76 Units Available
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,133
600 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature open floor plans, larger kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, four tennis courts, and a picnic area.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
56 Units Available
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway, Duluth, GA
Studio
$1,338
694 sqft
This beautiful community offers a package concierge, gated access and a fitness center. Apartments feature quartz countertops, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Duluth Plaza Shopping Center and Bunten Road Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
Dunwoody Village
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$870
609 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with hardwood flooring, spacious upgraded kitchens and track lighting. Full-size W/D in units, huge walk-in closets and fireplaces. 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
34 Units Available
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road, Duluth, GA
Studio
$795
547 sqft
Luxury apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy a car wash area, clubhouse, tennis court, and pool. Prime location close to restaurants and nightlife.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
20 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$1,183
593 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
2900 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
2900 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Duluth, GA
Studio
$3,900
3280 sqft
High visibility location for Vet Clinic. Could easily be converted to medical office. Lease includes Lawn Maintenance, Trash and Taxes. 15 parking spaces in front + lots of additional space in rear. Large reception/waiting area. 1 private office.
Results within 10 miles of Peachtree Corners
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
$
47 Units Available
Buckhead Forest
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,474
661 sqft
Next to the historic Buckhead Theater. On-site amenities are numerous and include a TechnoGym, spa-inspired bathrooms, and a resort-like pool with an outdoor grilling area. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures provided.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
$
22 Units Available
Lindbergh - Morosgo
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,249
583 sqft
Ultra-modern design in Atlanta near I-85. Fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Lifestyle features include bocce courts, fire pit, yoga and swimming pool. Clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
22 Units Available
North Buckhead
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,418
534 sqft
Just south of 400 and I-2, this development offers 1- to 3-bedroom units that include amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators, stainless steel appliances and more. The community is pet-friendly and offers a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
$
13 Units Available
Buford Highway
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,035
585 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
96 Units Available
Avondale Estates
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,365
647 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
443 Units Available
Downtown Sandy Springs
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,529
642 sqft
Welcome to Adley City Springs Apartments! You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
35 Units Available
Buckhead Village
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,408
513 sqft
Located in Buckhead Village, a popular location for shopping and dining. 1-2 bedroom residences featuring gourmet kitchens, spacious bedrooms and spa-like bathrooms. Labyrinth garden and 24-hour fitness center located in the community.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
30 Units Available
Perimeter Center
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
Studio
$1,065
610 sqft
Contemporary homes with tiled backsplash, plank-style flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Community features include a saltwater swimming pool, cardio center and gaming room. Easy access to I-285. Close to the famous Perimeter Mall.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
33 Units Available
Buckhead Village
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,385
692 sqft
Situated yards from Highway 141 and adjacent to The Shops Buckhead Atlanta. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a pleasant courtyard and a pool table.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
20 Units Available
Lenox
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,197
666 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments in Atlanta's upscale Buckhead neighborhood Close to bars and restaurants. Stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Lobby, dog park and fire pit. Just minutes from GA 400.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
151 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,366
545 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
117 Units Available
Lenox
Icon Buckhead
3379 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,929
655 sqft
The 35-story Icon Buckhead project will consist of 363 luxury apartments with street-level retail. Construction commenced 2Q17, and the first units are expected to deliver 1Q19.
