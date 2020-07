Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace w/d hookup patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center gym on-site laundry playground pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Barrington Hills is a beautiful community nestled in a convenient location in Peachtree Corners that offers something for everyone. Our selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes are filled with premium amenities, all of which have been carefully selected to afford our residents the lifestyle they deserve.



Elite features and premium amenities will welcome you home each day when you make Barrington Hills your home. Here you’ll find wood inspired flooring, extra storage space, lofty ceilings, oversized closets, and prewired alarm monitoring. Our community boasts laundry facilities, two resort-inspired swimming pools, a fitness center, jogging trail, and more.



Contact our staff to choose one of our apartments in Peachtree Corners, GA to be your next home!