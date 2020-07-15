Spaulding Hills

Lease Length: 3-12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 flat fee
fee: $350 (non-refundable for each animal).
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20 per animal, per month
restrictions: Weight and breed restrictions apply. Please stop by the leasing office for more details. If you have any further questions please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Parking Details: Open parking, garage parking, and covered parking.