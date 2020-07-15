Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup carpet Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill internet access media room cats allowed e-payments

Tucked away in a lushly wooded setting, Spaulding Hills is a lovely community hosting a variety of apartment homes and townhouses. Minutes from Atlanta's perimeter, Spaulding Hills Apartment Homes offers true convenience to metro Atlanta's museums, theaters, fine restaurants and nightlife as well as all of Georgia and beyond. Come enjoy our peaceful environment by relaxing with friends and neighbors at the gazebo and grill area, strolling through the grounds or taking a dip in our sparkling swimming pool. Contact us today or schedule a visit and discover Atlanta's best kept secret! You Matter at Spaulding Hills!