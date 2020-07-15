All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Spaulding Hills

6701 Winterbrook Ct · (205) 386-9021
Rent Special
Frontline Heroes Special! Waived Application Fee and Admin Fee! *with approved credit Limited time only. Valid when you move-in by June 30th, 2020.
Location

6701 Winterbrook Ct, Peachtree Corners, GA 30360

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 017 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1155 sqft

Unit 021 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1155 sqft

Unit 098 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1175 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 057 · Avail. now

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1316 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spaulding Hills.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
carpet
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
cats allowed
e-payments
Tucked away in a lushly wooded setting, Spaulding Hills is a lovely community hosting a variety of apartment homes and townhouses. Minutes from Atlanta's perimeter, Spaulding Hills Apartment Homes offers true convenience to metro Atlanta's museums, theaters, fine restaurants and nightlife as well as all of Georgia and beyond. Come enjoy our peaceful environment by relaxing with friends and neighbors at the gazebo and grill area, strolling through the grounds or taking a dip in our sparkling swimming pool. Contact us today or schedule a visit and discover Atlanta's best kept secret! You Matter at Spaulding Hills!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 flat fee
fee: $350 (non-refundable for each animal).
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20 per animal, per month
restrictions: Weight and breed restrictions apply. Please stop by the leasing office for more details. If you have any further questions please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Parking Details: Open parking, garage parking, and covered parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spaulding Hills have any available units?
Spaulding Hills has 5 units available starting at $1,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Spaulding Hills have?
Some of Spaulding Hills's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spaulding Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Spaulding Hills is offering the following rent specials: Frontline Heroes Special! Waived Application Fee and Admin Fee! *with approved credit Limited time only. Valid when you move-in by June 30th, 2020.
Is Spaulding Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Spaulding Hills is pet friendly.
Does Spaulding Hills offer parking?
No, Spaulding Hills does not offer parking.
Does Spaulding Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Spaulding Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Spaulding Hills have a pool?
Yes, Spaulding Hills has a pool.
Does Spaulding Hills have accessible units?
No, Spaulding Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Spaulding Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spaulding Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does Spaulding Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Spaulding Hills has units with air conditioning.
