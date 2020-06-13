Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

152 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Peachtree Corners, GA

Finding an apartment in Peachtree Corners that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for b... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
48 Units Available
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,238
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1215 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cortland Peachtree Corners in Peachtree Corners. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
14 Units Available
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
Studio
$878
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$772
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1213 sqft
The perfect pad in Peachtree Corners, close to Interstate 85 and Georgia State Route 400. Billiards room, tennis court, private swimming pool and fold laundry service. Units come with oversized kitchens and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
32 Units Available
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1382 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,588
1597 sqft
Located in a wondrous pine forest setting, The Domain at Holcomb Bridge in Norcross, GA is a recently renovated residential community situated close to the I-285 offering hardwood floor luxury with on-site gym and BBQ/grill.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$845
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1204 sqft
Barrington Hills is a beautiful community nestled in a convenient location in Peachtree Corners that offers something for everyone.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1316 sqft
Tucked away in a lushly wooded setting, Spaulding Hills is a lovely community hosting a variety of apartment homes and townhouses.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
Studio
$910
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1008 sqft
The Columns at Peachtree Corners is conveniently located in Norcross with easy access to both I-85 and I-285.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
20 Units Available
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
950 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and air-conditioning. Laundry and parking available. Pet friendly. Tenants can enjoy swimming and tennis on site. Just 20 miles north of downtown Atlanta.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
9 Units Available
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1510 sqft
Recently renovated homes on 20 rolling acres of beautiful land. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground and pool. Near Dunwoody Country Club. Within 20 miles of downtown Atlanta.
Last updated June 13 at 07:07pm
5 Units Available
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1546 sqft
Situated on 11 gorgeous acres of rolling woodlands in Peachtree Corners, our apartment community is a world apart from the noise and bustle of the city.
Last updated May 20 at 06:18pm
Contact for Availability
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1360 sqft
On-site amenities include a relaxing resort-style pool and sundeck. Apartment units include large closets, ceiling fans, air conditioner, garbage disposal and fireplace for convenience and comfort. Close to I-285 and I-85 and Dunwoody Country Club.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5085 Avala Park Lane
5085 Avala Park Lane, Peachtree Corners, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2548 sqft
Well maintained, new paint inside, new carpet upstairs, walk to Forum Shopping Center & restaurants. Minutes away from Jones Bridge Park. Pet is allowed with non refundable $300 fee.
Results within 1 mile of Peachtree Corners
Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
55 Units Available
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$863
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1527 sqft
Located between Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, with proximity to coffee shops. Contemporary units feature granite counters and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a hot tub and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
62 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
Studio
$1,360
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1087 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1358 sqft
Estates at Crossroads in Duluth, GA have quick access to Interstate 85 for easy commuting. Apartments are updated and feature modern styling, like new countertops and floors. Woodsy setting with a gorgeous pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
Ellard
24 Units Available
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to GA 400, Interstate 285 and Highway 141. This community features two resort-style pools, a fitness center, dog park and tennis courts. Spacious floor plans and renovated interiors.
Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
9 Units Available
Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1384 sqft
Central location near shopping, dining, and Seigakuin Atlanta International School. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor units available with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, and all kitchen appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
21 Units Available
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$776
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1342 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1435 sqft
Located within minutes of I-285 and I-85. Garden-style apartments with open kitchens and private patios or balconies. On-site saltwater swimming pool, business center and fitness center. Laundry facilities and car care center also available.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
7058 Elmwood Ridge Court
7058 Elmwood Ridge Court, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2260 sqft
Available May 10, 2020 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhome with roommate floor plan. Enter to hardwood flooring throughout the main level, walk past the dining room into the kitchen featuring granite countertops and cherry wood cabinets.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Rivermont
1 Unit Available
8585 Colony Club Drive
8585 Colony Club Drive, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1718 sqft
(IF YOU SEE THIS HOME LISTED AT A LOWER PRICE, IT IS A SCAM) Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
2624 Bronco Trail
2624 Bronco Trail, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1264 sqft
One month free rent if move in by 6/25 (applied to first full month rent). 14 month lease minimum. Fantastic two story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that comes with 1264 SqFt of living space. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
108 North Woodland Drive
108 North Woodland Court, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
984 sqft
Clean Ranch. Great Location, Great Price - Available Now! Single-family home in Doraville(just north of Atlanta) for rent.Two bedrooms, one bath. Home includes a carport, screened in patio, and a deck with a sizable backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Peachtree Corners
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Northlake
62 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
39 Units Available
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1412 sqft
Located on State Bridge Road with easy access to downtown Atlanta. Twenty-four hour gym and pool, as well as racquetball and tennis courts. Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and private patio/balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Peachtree Corners, GA

Finding an apartment in Peachtree Corners that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

