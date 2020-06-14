126 Apartments for rent in Peachtree Corners, GA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
32 Units Available
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1382 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,588
1597 sqft
Located in a wondrous pine forest setting, The Domain at Holcomb Bridge in Norcross, GA is a recently renovated residential community situated close to the I-285 offering hardwood floor luxury with on-site gym and BBQ/grill.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
2 Units Available
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1316 sqft
Tucked away in a lushly wooded setting, Spaulding Hills is a lovely community hosting a variety of apartment homes and townhouses.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 20 at 06:18pm
Contact for Availability
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1360 sqft
On-site amenities include a relaxing resort-style pool and sundeck. Apartment units include large closets, ceiling fans, air conditioner, garbage disposal and fireplace for convenience and comfort. Close to I-285 and I-85 and Dunwoody Country Club.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4970 Ancroft Court
4970 Ancroft Court, Peachtree Corners, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2644 sqft
Stately traditional with gorgeous hardwood floors - Stately traditional in a swim & tennis community with gorgeous hardwood floors! Two-story foyer. Eat-in kitchen with island. Granite countertops. Gas fireplace with starter. Walk-in closets.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
4816 River Walk Court
4816 River Walk Ct, Peachtree Corners, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
- Very private split level home in quiet Cul-de-Sac in small neighborhood, hardwood floors on main, and bedrooms, small built in cabinet for bar or entertainment center in the den , Big deck overlooking 1 acre of fenced, wooded creek lots of

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
6473 Klinect Court - D
6473 Klinect Court, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
CONDO | TOWNHOME UNIT #D. GREAT LOCATION, RIGHT OFF HOLCOLMB BRIDGE ROAD / SPALDING DRIVE. For more information, please go to: https://atlanta.management/6473-klinect-court Resident still living in the property, please DON'T DISTURB.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3436 Lockmed Drive
3436 Lockmed Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2948 sqft
BEAUTIFUL & IMMACULATE BRICK TOWNHOUSE WITH TWO MASTER SUITES IN A GATED COMMUNITY PERFECT PEACHTREE CORNER AREA, NEW PAINT, CARPET & ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,TILE BACK SPLASH, FORMAL LIVING, DINING AND FAMILY

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4423 AXSON Court
4423 Axson Court, Peachtree Corners, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2542 sqft
Run don't walk to a turn key home in desired Peachtree Station in Simpson Elementary school district! Renovated open concept kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry over looking family room.
Results within 1 mile of Peachtree Corners
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Ellard
24 Units Available
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to GA 400, Interstate 285 and Highway 141. This community features two resort-style pools, a fitness center, dog park and tennis courts. Spacious floor plans and renovated interiors.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
62 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
Studio
$1,360
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1087 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
$
53 Units Available
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$863
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1527 sqft
Located between Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, with proximity to coffee shops. Contemporary units feature granite counters and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a hot tub and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
24 Units Available
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$776
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1342 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Rivermont
1 Unit Available
330 Driver Circle Ct
330 Driver Circle Court, Johns Creek, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,995
5631 sqft
LEASE TO OWN - this stunning European style home with Master on Main and marble throughout. The grand foyer takes you past the grand staircase into the 2-story living room with a gas fireplace and built in shelves.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7058 Elmwood Ridge Court
7058 Elmwood Ridge Court, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2260 sqft
Available May 10, 2020 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhome with roommate floor plan. Enter to hardwood flooring throughout the main level, walk past the dining room into the kitchen featuring granite countertops and cherry wood cabinets.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Rivermont
1 Unit Available
8585 Colony Club Drive
8585 Colony Club Drive, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1718 sqft
(IF YOU SEE THIS HOME LISTED AT A LOWER PRICE, IT IS A SCAM) Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
1018 Summer Pl
1018 Summer Place Northwest, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1214 sqft
1018 Summer Place Norcross GA 30071 **RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH, LANDSCAPING & AMENITIES** **NO PETS** HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY Availability: 7/1/2020 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
The Country Club of The South
1 Unit Available
300 High Bridge Chase
300 High Bridge Chase, Johns Creek, GA
6 Bedrooms
$5,300
4782 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED Country Club of the South estate with stunning designer upgrades on three levels. MUST SEE to appreciate the quality of all custom cabinetry and finishes throughout. Dramatic entry, Dining room is banquet sized.
Results within 5 miles of Peachtree Corners
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
$
9 Units Available
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1700 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,785
2207 sqft
Situated in the Embry Hills neighborhood. Within easy reach of I-285, I-85 and public bus stations. 2-4 bedroom apartments with amenities such as eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Off-street parking available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Horseshoe Bend
34 Units Available
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1316 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments offer walk-in closets and the convenience of washer and dryer connections in every unit. Community amenities include tennis courts, a resort-style pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Located near East Roswell Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:50pm
25 Units Available
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$835
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, smoke-free units near Mall Corners Shopping Center and I-85. Apartments feature spacious walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pet-friendly community with playground and media room.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1623 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1530 sqft
2-3 bedroom apartments near Lake Louise. Each apartment boasts full or partial lake views. Residents enjoy access to numerous walking trails, swimming pools and tennis courts. Fitness center and clubhouse also located on-site.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
28 Units Available
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$820
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1127 sqft
The recently-renovated units in this community feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community features include yoga studio, game room and pool. Located near I-85. Shopping, dining and entertainment venues abound.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
31 Units Available
The Pointe at Preston Ridge Apartment Homes
950 Executive Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
993 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1327 sqft
Great location near shopping, dining and school, as well as miles of walking and hiking trails. Community has a public kitchen, gym and playground. Upgraded units feature backsplash and new appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Peachtree Corners, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Peachtree Corners renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

