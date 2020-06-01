Veranda Knolls

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room car wash area coffee bar 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking internet access online portal package receiving clubhouse

Situated on 11 gorgeous acres of rolling woodlands in Peachtree Corners, our apartment community is a world apart from the noise and bustle of the city. Yet, once you exit our tranquil community, you'll find yourself only minutes from the excellent dining and shopping at The Forum at Peachtree Corners, and a quick drive on I-285 with access to all that Atlanta offers. With a great school district, a neighborhood, and a quiet atmosphere, our pet and family-friendly apartment rentals offer the best of all worlds. We are available for virtual tours and online leasing! Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.