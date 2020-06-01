All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Find more places like Veranda Knolls.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree Corners, GA
/
Veranda Knolls
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

Veranda Knolls

100 Ivey Park Lane · (865) 413-8249
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease now and get a HALF MONTH FREE on select apartment homes! LOOK-&-LEASE TODAY, ONLY PAY $99 TO APPLY!
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree Corners
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

100 Ivey Park Lane, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 721 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 959 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 825 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1271 sqft

Unit 713 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1271 sqft

Unit 823 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1321 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1121 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1546 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Veranda Knolls.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
car wash area
coffee bar
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
clubhouse
Situated on 11 gorgeous acres of rolling woodlands in Peachtree Corners, our apartment community is a world apart from the noise and bustle of the city. Yet, once you exit our tranquil community, you'll find yourself only minutes from the excellent dining and shopping at The Forum at Peachtree Corners, and a quick drive on I-285 with access to all that Atlanta offers. With a great school district, a neighborhood, and a quiet atmosphere, our pet and family-friendly apartment rentals offer the best of all worlds. We are available for virtual tours and online leasing! Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot. Other. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Veranda Knolls have any available units?
Veranda Knolls has 6 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Veranda Knolls have?
Some of Veranda Knolls's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Veranda Knolls currently offering any rent specials?
Veranda Knolls is offering the following rent specials: Lease now and get a HALF MONTH FREE on select apartment homes! LOOK-&-LEASE TODAY, ONLY PAY $99 TO APPLY!
Is Veranda Knolls pet-friendly?
Yes, Veranda Knolls is pet friendly.
Does Veranda Knolls offer parking?
Yes, Veranda Knolls offers parking.
Does Veranda Knolls have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Veranda Knolls offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Veranda Knolls have a pool?
Yes, Veranda Knolls has a pool.
Does Veranda Knolls have accessible units?
No, Veranda Knolls does not have accessible units.
Does Veranda Knolls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Veranda Knolls has units with dishwashers.
Does Veranda Knolls have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Veranda Knolls has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Veranda Knolls?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Peachtree Corners 1 BedroomsPeachtree Corners 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree Corners Apartments with BalconyPeachtree Corners Dog Friendly Apartments
Peachtree Corners Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity