2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM
145 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Peachtree Corners, GA
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
22 Units Available
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
950 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and air-conditioning. Laundry and parking available. Pet friendly. Tenants can enjoy swimming and tennis on site. Just 20 miles north of downtown Atlanta.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1213 sqft
The perfect pad in Peachtree Corners, close to Interstate 85 and Georgia State Route 400. Billiards room, tennis court, private swimming pool and fold laundry service. Units come with oversized kitchens and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
10 Units Available
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1279 sqft
Recently renovated homes on 20 rolling acres of beautiful land. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground and pool. Near Dunwoody Country Club. Within 20 miles of downtown Atlanta.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
32 Units Available
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1382 sqft
Located in a wondrous pine forest setting, The Domain at Holcomb Bridge in Norcross, GA is a recently renovated residential community situated close to the I-285 offering hardwood floor luxury with on-site gym and BBQ/grill.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$924
937 sqft
Barrington Hills is a beautiful community nestled in a convenient location in Peachtree Corners that offers something for everyone.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1008 sqft
The Columns at Peachtree Corners is conveniently located in Norcross with easy access to both I-85 and I-285.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
52 Units Available
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1215 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cortland Peachtree Corners in Peachtree Corners. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
5 Units Available
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1296 sqft
Situated on 11 gorgeous acres of rolling woodlands in Peachtree Corners, our apartment community is a world apart from the noise and bustle of the city.
Last updated May 20 at 06:18pm
Contact for Availability
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
924 sqft
On-site amenities include a relaxing resort-style pool and sundeck. Apartment units include large closets, ceiling fans, air conditioner, garbage disposal and fireplace for convenience and comfort. Close to I-285 and I-85 and Dunwoody Country Club.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
6473 Klinect Court - D
6473 Klinect Court, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
CONDO | TOWNHOME UNIT #D. GREAT LOCATION, RIGHT OFF HOLCOLMB BRIDGE ROAD / SPALDING DRIVE. For more information, please go to: https://atlanta.management/6473-klinect-court Resident still living in the property, please DON'T DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of Peachtree Corners
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
Ellard
25 Units Available
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1064 sqft
Prime location close to GA 400, Interstate 285 and Highway 141. This community features two resort-style pools, a fitness center, dog park and tennis courts. Spacious floor plans and renovated interiors.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
9 Units Available
Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1188 sqft
Central location near shopping, dining, and Seigakuin Atlanta International School. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor units available with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, and all kitchen appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
28 Units Available
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1120 sqft
Estates at Crossroads in Duluth, GA have quick access to Interstate 85 for easy commuting. Apartments are updated and feature modern styling, like new countertops and floors. Woodsy setting with a gorgeous pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
57 Units Available
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1234 sqft
Located between Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, with proximity to coffee shops. Contemporary units feature granite counters and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a hot tub and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd, Doraville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1167 sqft
Located within minutes of I-285 and I-85. Garden-style apartments with open kitchens and private patios or balconies. On-site saltwater swimming pool, business center and fitness center. Laundry facilities and car care center also available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
63 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1087 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
23 Units Available
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
1072 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Rivermont
1 Unit Available
407 Hawkstone Way
407 Hawkstone Way, Johns Creek, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Rivermont - Property Id: 69400 Welcome home! Come enjoy this Rivermont Village condo that has been completely renovated! All the kitchen appliances are brand new! New countertops, new flooring, new paint! This condo has it all! The unit has one
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2969 Aspen Woods Entry
2969 Aspen Woods Entry, Doraville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1120 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR THIS 2 BEDROOM/2.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOME. EACH BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN BATHROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET MAKE THIS A GREAT HOME. KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF CABINET SPACE AND A VIEW TO THE FAMILY ROOM.
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1018 Summer Pl
1018 Summer Place Northwest, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1214 sqft
1018 Summer Place Norcross GA 30071 **RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH, LANDSCAPING & AMENITIES** **NO PETS** HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY Availability: 7/1/2020 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Peachtree Corners
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Dunwoody Panhandle
22 Units Available
Water's Edge
8601 Roberts Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1037 sqft
Recently renovated apartments located near the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. Get ready for the day in a large bathroom with plenty of counter space or relax by the swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Northlake
62 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1096 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Huntley Hills
14 Units Available
Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1240 sqft
This community features a swimming pool with fountains, sundeck and relaxing spa. Just minutes from Perimeter Mall, and I-285 makes all of Atlanta accessible. Spacious walk-in closets and fireplaces round out these recently renovated units.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
37 Units Available
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1283 sqft
Nestled in a majestic, lush, 42 acre North Georgia Forest environment, Bridgewater offers a unique combination of rural beauty and urban convenience.
