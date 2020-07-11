/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM
113 Apartments for rent in Peachtree Corners, GA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
12 Units Available
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1155 sqft
Near Holcomb Bridge Rd. and Park Lane NW, with proximity to Holcomb Bridge Park and casual restaurants. Pet-friendly apartments feature fireplace and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool and volleyball court.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1510 sqft
Recently renovated homes on 20 rolling acres of beautiful land. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground and pool. Near Dunwoody Country Club. Within 20 miles of downtown Atlanta.
Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
7 Units Available
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1546 sqft
Situated on 11 gorgeous acres of rolling woodlands in Peachtree Corners, our apartment community is a world apart from the noise and bustle of the city.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
4532 Claiborne Court
4532 Claiborne Ct, Peachtree Corners, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2970 sqft
Move-in Ready! Gorgeous new home at new subdivision The Oaks. (Map incorrect-House is located other side of Old Norcross Rd in the new subdivision) Master on the main level and futures 4 bedrooms, 3.
Results within 1 mile of Peachtree Corners
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
61 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
Studio
$1,420
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1087 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
21 Units Available
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1358 sqft
Estates at Crossroads in Duluth, GA have quick access to Interstate 85 for easy commuting. Apartments are updated and feature modern styling, like new countertops and floors. Woodsy setting with a gorgeous pool.
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
16 Units Available
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$883
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1527 sqft
Located between Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, with proximity to coffee shops. Contemporary units feature granite counters and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a hot tub and clubhouse.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
36 Units Available
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$835
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,601
1342 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
7 Units Available
Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1384 sqft
Central location near shopping, dining, and Seigakuin Atlanta International School. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor units available with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, and all kitchen appliances.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Rivermont
1318 Red Deer Way
1318 Red Deer Way, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated stylish 3 BR, 2 Baths condo. End unit, top level, designer beams in living room, soaring ceilings! Surrounded by nature with abundant natural lights. Unit features new trendy flooring throughout the house.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
714 Summer Place
714 Summer Place Northwest, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1214 sqft
This wonderful Townhome, is close to both 285 | 85, wonderful Shops and Dining. You will love this Charming Community, that is accessible to Marta, and can accommodate Roommate Situations. Pets are up for discussion.
Results within 5 miles of Peachtree Corners
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
14 Units Available
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$859
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1285 sqft
Luxury community has features like children's play area, communal grill and fitness center. Residents live in units with fireplaces, laundry hookups and patios or balconies. Located conveniently in Norcross, by Bromolow Creek.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
12 Units Available
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1623 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
Sexton Woods
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments available in Chamblee, located near a variety of shops, restaurants, and outdoor walking paths. This pet-friendly community features a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartment includes W/D hookup, granite countertops, and storage.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
35 Units Available
Huntley Hills
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1435 sqft
Chatsworth Apartments is where you will find serene luxury living, nestled between Dunwoody and Chamblee GA. The oversized, private homes provide comfort, style and convenience.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
30 Units Available
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1271 sqft
Minutes from Georgetown Shopping Center with popular chain stores and restaurants. Amenities include media room, internet cafe, salt water pool and garden with koi pond. Nearest highway is GA 285.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1216 sqft
Just a stone's throw from I-85 and close to Mercer University. Apartments feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Attractive community includes a pool, a media room and an Internet cafe.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
17 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,208
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1559 sqft
Contemporary homes right near I-285. Community highlights include a hot tub, conference room, and pool table. Shop at nearby Perimeter Mall. Walk at Murphey Candler Park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
36 Units Available
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road, Duluth, GA
Studio
$795
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$820
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1187 sqft
Luxury apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy a car wash area, clubhouse, tennis court, and pool. Prime location close to restaurants and nightlife.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1100 sqft
Situated beside Big Creek Park and close to North Point Mall. Also convenient to Highway 400. Wooded apartment community with a business center, car care center and multiple fitness amenities.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,246
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1234 sqft
This modern community is near Atlantic Station and Lenox Square Mall. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry, and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness studio, resort-style pool, and demo kitchen.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
17 Units Available
John's Creek Walk
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,176
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1660 sqft
Access Medlock Bridge Road almost instantly for a quick commute. Take advantage of in-unit laundry, garbage disposal and an ice maker. Head to the business center for work or the pool for fun.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
56 Units Available
Northlake
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
34 Units Available
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,089
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1513 sqft
Designer apartments with luxury touches like built-in bookshelves and crown molding. Community has a large swimming pool with sundeck, and a large gym. Situated close to Perimeter Mall and I-285.
