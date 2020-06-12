/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM
155 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Peachtree Corners, GA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
20 Units Available
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$924
937 sqft
Barrington Hills is a beautiful community nestled in a convenient location in Peachtree Corners that offers something for everyone.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
2 Units Available
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1165 sqft
Tucked away in a lushly wooded setting, Spaulding Hills is a lovely community hosting a variety of apartment homes and townhouses.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1008 sqft
The Columns at Peachtree Corners is conveniently located in Norcross with easy access to both I-85 and I-285.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
22 Units Available
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
950 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and air-conditioning. Laundry and parking available. Pet friendly. Tenants can enjoy swimming and tennis on site. Just 20 miles north of downtown Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
15 Units Available
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1213 sqft
The perfect pad in Peachtree Corners, close to Interstate 85 and Georgia State Route 400. Billiards room, tennis court, private swimming pool and fold laundry service. Units come with oversized kitchens and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
10 Units Available
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1279 sqft
Recently renovated homes on 20 rolling acres of beautiful land. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground and pool. Near Dunwoody Country Club. Within 20 miles of downtown Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
32 Units Available
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1382 sqft
Located in a wondrous pine forest setting, The Domain at Holcomb Bridge in Norcross, GA is a recently renovated residential community situated close to the I-285 offering hardwood floor luxury with on-site gym and BBQ/grill.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
52 Units Available
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1215 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cortland Peachtree Corners in Peachtree Corners. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
$
5 Units Available
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1296 sqft
Situated on 11 gorgeous acres of rolling woodlands in Peachtree Corners, our apartment community is a world apart from the noise and bustle of the city.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated May 20 at 06:18pm
Contact for Availability
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
924 sqft
On-site amenities include a relaxing resort-style pool and sundeck. Apartment units include large closets, ceiling fans, air conditioner, garbage disposal and fireplace for convenience and comfort. Close to I-285 and I-85 and Dunwoody Country Club.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
6473 Klinect Court - D
6473 Klinect Court, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
CONDO | TOWNHOME UNIT #D. GREAT LOCATION, RIGHT OFF HOLCOLMB BRIDGE ROAD / SPALDING DRIVE. For more information, please go to: https://atlanta.management/6473-klinect-court Resident still living in the property, please DON'T DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of Peachtree Corners
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
Ellard
25 Units Available
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way, Roswell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1064 sqft
Prime location close to GA 400, Interstate 285 and Highway 141. This community features two resort-style pools, a fitness center, dog park and tennis courts. Spacious floor plans and renovated interiors.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
$
10 Units Available
Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1188 sqft
Central location near shopping, dining, and Seigakuin Atlanta International School. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor units available with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, and all kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
28 Units Available
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1120 sqft
Estates at Crossroads in Duluth, GA have quick access to Interstate 85 for easy commuting. Apartments are updated and feature modern styling, like new countertops and floors. Woodsy setting with a gorgeous pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
$
57 Units Available
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1234 sqft
Located between Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, with proximity to coffee shops. Contemporary units feature granite counters and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a hot tub and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd, Doraville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1167 sqft
Located within minutes of I-285 and I-85. Garden-style apartments with open kitchens and private patios or balconies. On-site saltwater swimming pool, business center and fitness center. Laundry facilities and car care center also available.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
63 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1087 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
23 Units Available
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
1072 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rivermont
1 Unit Available
407 Hawkstone Way
407 Hawkstone Way, Johns Creek, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Rivermont - Property Id: 69400 Welcome home! Come enjoy this Rivermont Village condo that has been completely renovated! All the kitchen appliances are brand new! New countertops, new flooring, new paint! This condo has it all! The unit has one
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
2969 Aspen Woods Entry
2969 Aspen Woods Entry, Doraville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1120 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR THIS 2 BEDROOM/2.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOME. EACH BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN BATHROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET MAKE THIS A GREAT HOME. KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF CABINET SPACE AND A VIEW TO THE FAMILY ROOM.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
1018 Summer Pl
1018 Summer Place Northwest, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1214 sqft
1018 Summer Place Norcross GA 30071 **RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH, LANDSCAPING & AMENITIES** **NO PETS** HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY Availability: 7/1/2020 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 24
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
108 North Woodland Drive
108 North Woodland Court, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
984 sqft
Clean Ranch. Great Location, Great Price - Available Now! Single-family home in Doraville(just north of Atlanta) for rent.Two bedrooms, one bath. Home includes a carport, screened in patio, and a deck with a sizable backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Peachtree Corners
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
38 Units Available
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane, Johns Creek, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1357 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
22 Units Available
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway, Alpharetta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1250 sqft
This community is only minutes from North Point Mall and Fulton County's great schools. The pet-friendly property offers two tennis courts, a swimming pool and gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated.
Similar Pages
Peachtree Corners 1 BedroomsPeachtree Corners 2 BedroomsPeachtree Corners 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree Corners 3 BedroomsPeachtree Corners Accessible ApartmentsPeachtree Corners Apartments with Balcony
Peachtree Corners Apartments with GaragePeachtree Corners Apartments with GymPeachtree Corners Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPeachtree Corners Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPeachtree Corners Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA