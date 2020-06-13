Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

212 Apartments for rent in Peachtree Corners, GA with balcony

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Barrington Hills
3352 Chelsea Park Ln NW, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$845
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1204 sqft
Barrington Hills is a beautiful community nestled in a convenient location in Peachtree Corners that offers something for everyone.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
Studio
$910
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1008 sqft
The Columns at Peachtree Corners is conveniently located in Norcross with easy access to both I-85 and I-285.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
47 Units Available
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,238
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1215 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cortland Peachtree Corners in Peachtree Corners. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
Studio
$878
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$777
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1213 sqft
The perfect pad in Peachtree Corners, close to Interstate 85 and Georgia State Route 400. Billiards room, tennis court, private swimming pool and fold laundry service. Units come with oversized kitchens and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
20 Units Available
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
950 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and air-conditioning. Laundry and parking available. Pet friendly. Tenants can enjoy swimming and tennis on site. Just 20 miles north of downtown Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1316 sqft
Tucked away in a lushly wooded setting, Spaulding Hills is a lovely community hosting a variety of apartment homes and townhouses.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
10 Units Available
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1510 sqft
Recently renovated homes on 20 rolling acres of beautiful land. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground and pool. Near Dunwoody Country Club. Within 20 miles of downtown Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
$
5 Units Available
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1546 sqft
Situated on 11 gorgeous acres of rolling woodlands in Peachtree Corners, our apartment community is a world apart from the noise and bustle of the city.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated May 20 at 06:18pm
Contact for Availability
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1360 sqft
On-site amenities include a relaxing resort-style pool and sundeck. Apartment units include large closets, ceiling fans, air conditioner, garbage disposal and fireplace for convenience and comfort. Close to I-285 and I-85 and Dunwoody Country Club.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 02:08am
1 Unit Available
4816 River Walk Court
4816 River Walk Ct, Peachtree Corners, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
- Very private split level home in quiet Cul-de-Sac in small neighborhood, hardwood floors on main, and bedrooms, small built in cabinet for bar or entertainment center in the den , Big deck overlooking 1 acre of fenced, wooded creek lots of

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4970 Ancroft Court
4970 Ancroft Court, Peachtree Corners, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2644 sqft
Stately traditional with gorgeous hardwood floors - Stately traditional in a swim & tennis community with gorgeous hardwood floors! Two-story foyer. Eat-in kitchen with island. Granite countertops. Gas fireplace with starter. Walk-in closets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
6473 Klinect Court - D
6473 Klinect Court, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
CONDO | TOWNHOME UNIT #D. GREAT LOCATION, RIGHT OFF HOLCOLMB BRIDGE ROAD / SPALDING DRIVE. For more information, please go to: https://atlanta.management/6473-klinect-court Resident still living in the property, please DON'T DISTURB.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Ellard
24 Units Available
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to GA 400, Interstate 285 and Highway 141. This community features two resort-style pools, a fitness center, dog park and tennis courts. Spacious floor plans and renovated interiors.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
$
8 Units Available
Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Central location near shopping, dining, and Seigakuin Atlanta International School. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor units available with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, and all kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
62 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
Studio
$1,360
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1087 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1358 sqft
Estates at Crossroads in Duluth, GA have quick access to Interstate 85 for easy commuting. Apartments are updated and feature modern styling, like new countertops and floors. Woodsy setting with a gorgeous pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
$
55 Units Available
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1527 sqft
Located between Pleasant Hill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, with proximity to coffee shops. Contemporary units feature granite counters and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a hot tub and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
21 Units Available
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$776
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1342 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1435 sqft
Located within minutes of I-285 and I-85. Garden-style apartments with open kitchens and private patios or balconies. On-site saltwater swimming pool, business center and fitness center. Laundry facilities and car care center also available.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
7058 Elmwood Ridge Court
7058 Elmwood Ridge Court, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2260 sqft
Available May 10, 2020 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhome with roommate floor plan. Enter to hardwood flooring throughout the main level, walk past the dining room into the kitchen featuring granite countertops and cherry wood cabinets.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rivermont
1 Unit Available
330 Driver Circle Ct
330 Driver Circle Court, Johns Creek, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,995
5631 sqft
LEASE TO OWN - this stunning European style home with Master on Main and marble throughout. The grand foyer takes you past the grand staircase into the 2-story living room with a gas fireplace and built in shelves.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2969 Aspen Woods Entry
2969 Aspen Woods Entry, Doraville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1120 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR THIS 2 BEDROOM/2.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOME. EACH BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN BATHROOM. FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET MAKE THIS A GREAT HOME. KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF CABINET SPACE AND A VIEW TO THE FAMILY ROOM.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4013 Howell Park Road
4013 Howell Park Road, Duluth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1902 sqft
Location!! DULUTH! Beautiful- Move-In- Like New Townhome. 3 story w/ finished basement for lots of living space. 2 Large Bedroom with private bath, oversize bedroom and full bath in basement. Open and bright living space on the main.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
1018 Summer Pl
1018 Summer Place Northwest, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1214 sqft
1018 Summer Place Norcross GA 30071 **RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH, LANDSCAPING & AMENITIES** **NO PETS** HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS PROPERTY Availability: 7/1/2020 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Peachtree Corners, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Peachtree Corners renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

