/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:38 PM
62 Furnished Apartments for rent in Peachtree Corners, GA
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 PM
$
12 Units Available
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1155 sqft
Near Holcomb Bridge Rd. and Park Lane NW, with proximity to Holcomb Bridge Park and casual restaurants. Pet-friendly apartments feature fireplace and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool and volleyball court.
Results within 1 mile of Peachtree Corners
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
37 Units Available
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$791
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1342 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.
Results within 5 miles of Peachtree Corners
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
21 Units Available
Sexton Woods
Windsor Parkview
5070 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
Studio
$1,325
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1252 sqft
Apartments featuring lofty ceilings, island kitchens, tiled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Close to Peachtree Golf Club, Oglethorpe University and DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Enjoy resort-style pool, lobby service, open air dining space and nearby Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
23 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$906
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1350 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
26 Units Available
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1401 sqft
Easy access to I-85. Green-certified apartment community boasting amenities like a fully-equipped fitness and cardio center, swimming pool with tiered waterfall, and lighted tennis courts. Garage car parking and 24-hour laundry also available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
30 Units Available
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1238 sqft
A few yards from I-285 and N Shallowford Road. Luxury apartments feature stylish kitchens with granite counters, a dishwasher and a stainless steel fridge. Community includes a pool and a beautiful courtyard.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Walton Centennial
900 Walton Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,336
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1658 sqft
Residents of this community are only minutes from catching a Centennial High football game at the stadium. Easy access to Northpoint Mall and Adventure Park. Community features a pool and gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
$
26 Units Available
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1309 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hang out in the game room or by the swimming pool. The nearby Georgia 400 makes commuting easy.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
59 Units Available
Northlake
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
21 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$1,183
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1196 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
5 Units Available
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1150 sqft
Welcome to Legacy At Norcross Nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Norcross, our apartment homes offers a tranquil setting in a quiet, charming community. Legacy at Norcross offers spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes with four unique floor plans.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3097 Shadow Walk Ln
3097 Shadow Walk Lane, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1120 sqft
Beautiful Tucker Townhome Furnished or Unfurnished! - Welcome home to this lovely Tucker 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with screened in back porch and unfinished basement for plenty of storage! Completely renovated kitchen, stone countertops, upgraded
1 of 68
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashford Park
3742 Clairmont Road
3742 Clairmont Road, Brookhaven, GA
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
2750 sqft
Appointment Only! Perfect FURNISHED Atlanta & Brookhaven Location! Great rental mins from Midtown, Buckhead, Downtown, Lenox Mall, CDC, Piedmont Park, 400, 85, Phipps Plaza, Lenox Park & all other amazing areas in Atlanta! Recently Renovated with
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
North Brookhaven
4081 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE
4081 Ashford Dunwoody Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
4000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
The Diamond of Brookhaven! See this $350K renovation. Mins from HWY 400 & 285, Both Lenox & Perimeter Malls & the Finest Restaurants & shopping Atlanta offers. Great schools & close to hospitals.
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3224 Henderson Mill Road
3224 Henderson Mill Road, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1205 sqft
Fantastic Corporate Rental is fully furnished and ALL utilities and HOA included too! Bring your toothbrush and your clothes! Walk to great privately owned restaurants, shopping, and public transportation.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Martin's Landing
530 Watergate Ct
530 Watergate Court, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
Watergate - Property Id: 150533 Hello! I am looking for friendly and clean roommate to rent out bedroom in my house in Roswell (Exit 7A). It's 5-7 mins drive to interstate 400, Publix, LA fitness, Starbucks, gas stations, restaurants and many more.
Results within 10 miles of Peachtree Corners
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 PM
$
151 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,366
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1149 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
18 Units Available
Highpoint
Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Distinctive apartment homes with oil-rubbed bronze hardware, 10-foot ceilings and garden showers/tubs. Ample onsite amenities, including an elegant clubhouse with free Wi-Fi and a breakfast/coffee bar. Near Chastain Park Ampitheatre. Close to I-285.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
96 Units Available
Buckhead Village
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,509
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1254 sqft
Located amidst the prestigious Buckhead neighborhood, within walking distance to the latest trends in shopping, dining and entertainment, our community will boast the finest in amenities and interiors to appeal to the most discriminating renter.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
11 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1191 sqft
Convenient to I-285 and GA-400. Close to Buckhead, Ridgeview Park, Perimeter Mall and Georgia Tech. Community features pool, gym, yoga, fire pit and game room. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
30 Units Available
Dresden East
Gables Century Center
1740 Century Cir NE, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1176 sqft
Green-certified apartment community located in the center of an office park for an easy commute to work. Also offers convenient access to I-75 and Route 400. Apartments feature hardwood floors and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 07:22 PM
$
19 Units Available
Park at Oglethrope
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,450
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 07:22 PM
$
15 Units Available
Perimeter Center
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1434 sqft
Luxury homes featuring linen closets, designer flooring, and granite countertops. Close to I-285, this pet-friendly community has a resort-style pool, barbecue stations, and an expansive fitness club for residents.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
36 Units Available
Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
880 sqft
Located minutes from I-285 and I-85. This charming, luxury community offers a clubroom, oversized fireplace, and a fitness center. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, full-size washer, and gourmet kitchens.
Similar Pages
Peachtree Corners 1 BedroomsPeachtree Corners 2 BedroomsPeachtree Corners 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree Corners 3 BedroomsPeachtree Corners Accessible ApartmentsPeachtree Corners Apartments with Balconies
Peachtree Corners Apartments with GaragesPeachtree Corners Apartments with GymsPeachtree Corners Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPeachtree Corners Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPeachtree Corners Apartments with ParkingPeachtree Corners Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA