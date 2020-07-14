Cortland North Druid Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access yoga cats allowed cc payments courtyard dog grooming area e-payments green community hot tub online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Located right off Exit 89 of I-85, our community delivers you to all the hot spots of Atlanta. With designer features like granite countertops and subway tile backsplashes, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments brighten your everyday - from the moment you wake up to the minute you come home. Head down the street for a quick commute to major employers like Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, or hop in the car and explore all the authentic eateries of Buford Highway. And when you're looking for a fun night out, drive into Decatur and hang out at local hot spots like Eddie's Attic, The Iberian Pig, and The Square Pub. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a team dedicated to you.