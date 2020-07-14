Cortland North Druid Hills

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $35/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 600.00
rent: 40.00
limit: 2
restrictions: Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Carnario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordsire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier).
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Garages Available $225 - $300 depending on size.