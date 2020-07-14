All apartments in North Druid Hills
North Druid Hills, GA
Cortland North Druid Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

Cortland North Druid Hills

7 Executive Park Dr NE · (678) 257-3374
Location

7 Executive Park Dr NE, North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Lavista Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3201 · Avail. now

$1,385

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 3401 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 1406 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,415

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3109 · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 3117 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 1201 · Avail. now

$1,805

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cortland North Druid Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
yoga
cats allowed
cc payments
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
green community
hot tub
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
Located right off Exit 89 of I-85, our community delivers you to all the hot spots of Atlanta. With designer features like granite countertops and subway tile backsplashes, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments brighten your everyday - from the moment you wake up to the minute you come home. Head down the street for a quick commute to major employers like Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, or hop in the car and explore all the authentic eateries of Buford Highway. And when you're looking for a fun night out, drive into Decatur and hang out at local hot spots like Eddie's Attic, The Iberian Pig, and The Square Pub. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a team dedicated to you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $35/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 600.00
rent: 40.00
limit: 2
restrictions: Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Carnario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordsire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier).
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Garages Available $225 - $300 depending on size.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cortland North Druid Hills have any available units?
Cortland North Druid Hills has 31 units available starting at $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cortland North Druid Hills have?
Some of Cortland North Druid Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cortland North Druid Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Cortland North Druid Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cortland North Druid Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Cortland North Druid Hills is pet friendly.
Does Cortland North Druid Hills offer parking?
Yes, Cortland North Druid Hills offers parking.
Does Cortland North Druid Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cortland North Druid Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cortland North Druid Hills have a pool?
Yes, Cortland North Druid Hills has a pool.
Does Cortland North Druid Hills have accessible units?
No, Cortland North Druid Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Cortland North Druid Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cortland North Druid Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does Cortland North Druid Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cortland North Druid Hills has units with air conditioning.
