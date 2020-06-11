2711 Laurel Ridge Drive, North Decatur, GA 30033 North Druid Woods
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wonderful updated home freshly painted with new kitchen floor; new ss refrigerator and dishwasher; new carpet in dining area; updated light fixtures and much more. Great location convenient to shopping, entertainment, CDC, and Emory.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
