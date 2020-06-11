All apartments in North Decatur
Find more places like 2711 Laurel Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Decatur, GA
/
2711 Laurel Ridge Drive
Last updated January 8 2020 at 5:14 AM

2711 Laurel Ridge Drive

2711 Laurel Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Decatur
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2711 Laurel Ridge Drive, North Decatur, GA 30033
North Druid Woods

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderful updated home freshly painted with new kitchen floor; new ss refrigerator and dishwasher; new carpet in dining area; updated light fixtures and much more. Great location convenient to shopping, entertainment, CDC, and Emory.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 Laurel Ridge Drive have any available units?
2711 Laurel Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 2711 Laurel Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2711 Laurel Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 Laurel Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Laurel Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Laurel Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2711 Laurel Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Decatur.
Does 2711 Laurel Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 2711 Laurel Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2711 Laurel Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 Laurel Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Laurel Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2711 Laurel Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2711 Laurel Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2711 Laurel Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 Laurel Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2711 Laurel Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2711 Laurel Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2711 Laurel Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr
North Decatur, GA 30033
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street
North Decatur, GA 30033
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033

Similar Pages

North Decatur 1 BedroomsNorth Decatur 2 Bedrooms
North Decatur Apartments with PoolNorth Decatur Pet Friendly Places
North Decatur Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA
Cartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medlock ParkDecatur Heights
Leafmore Creek Park Hill
Clairmont Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College