2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:33 PM
265 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Decatur, GA
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Medlock Park
51 Units Available
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1179 sqft
Located minutes from I-85, I-285 and I-20, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Atlanta. Luxury community has two swimming pools, gym and grilling area. Units feature laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Decatur Heights
10 Units Available
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1044 sqft
Community features a resort style pool, cricket court and athletic club. Located just one block from grocery stores and shops. Interiors feature walk-in closets, granite counters and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Greater Valley Brook
29 Units Available
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1119 sqft
Beautiful apartment complex just minutes from downtown with 24-hour gym, saltwater swimming pool with cabanas and rooftop entertainment lounge. Apartments feature washer and dryer, subway tile backsplashes and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Greater Valley Brook
30 Units Available
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1171 sqft
Elevate Everything" Solis Decatur, a new level of sophistication for apartment living has arrived. With surroundings to savor and places to share. Modern touches and unrivaled conveniences. World-class amenities. Superior features.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clairmont Heights
1 Unit Available
561 Emory Oaks Way
561 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1335 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Fully Furnished & Spacious 2BR/2BA near Emory - Property Id: 223240 Available beginning June 15th, 2020 1335sq. ft.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
907 Tuxworth Circle - Tuxworth Springs Condominiums
907 Tuxworth Circle, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1045 sqft
907 Tuxworth Springs - Central location in Decatur, plus a gated community with Pool and Tennis. Walk to new Whole Foods and Restaurants in North Decatur.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
2364 Desmond Drive
2364 Desmond Drive, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
888 sqft
2364 Desmond Drive Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Cottage Style Home with Office in Medlock Park! - Available for move in February 1st, this updated cottage-style home is nestled just off Clairmont Ave.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Clairmont Heights
1 Unit Available
582 Emory Oaks Way
582 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1361 sqft
Freshly renovated 2 bed/2bath within a mile of Emory University. Ground floor unit with assigned parking. Washer and Dryer in unit. Cute patio that opens up to the master bedroom and living room. Brand new appliances.
Results within 1 mile of North Decatur
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
$
Mason Mill
34 Units Available
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Avondale Estates
96 Units Available
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1240 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
Decatur Heights
11 Units Available
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1105 sqft
Situated near DeKalb Industrial Way and the DeKalb County Public Library and farmers market. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Get fit with the on-site racquetball court and gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
$
Scottdale
8 Units Available
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1160 sqft
Luxury homes with designer accents and open layouts. Swim in the pool on hot days. Make use of the grilling station as you please. Easy access to US 78 and I-285. By North DeKalb Mall.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
64 Units Available
Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$948
880 sqft
Located minutes from I-285 and I-85. This charming, luxury community offers a clubroom, oversized fireplace, and a fitness center. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, full-size washer, and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Clairemont-Great Lakes
32 Units Available
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1154 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, garbage disposal, granite counters and hardwood floors. Access to business center, game room and clubhouse. Swimming pool and fitness center. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Briarcliff Heights
13 Units Available
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1112 sqft
Recently renovated apartments provide luxurious touches like a fireplace, sunroom and private patio or balcony. Kitchen upgrades include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include places for pets and children to play.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Avondale Estates
17 Units Available
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1083 sqft
Peaceful community surrounded by greenery. Convenient location with easy access to everything you need and want. Apartments feature hardwood floors and bathtubs ideal for relaxation. Gym, pool and pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Avondale Estates
29 Units Available
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Greater Valley Brook
12 Units Available
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1313 sqft
Located along DeKalb Industrial Way and close to N Decatur Road. Luxury apartments featuring a well-appointed kitchen, a fireplace and carpet. Picturesque community offers a pool, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Clairemont-Great Lakes
15 Units Available
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1070 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Scottdale
14 Units Available
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1192 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Winnona Park Historic District
198 Units Available
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Decatur Heights
97 Units Available
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1098 sqft
Discover the newest apartment community in Decatur, Georgia managed by CF Real Estate Services! Arcadia Decatur is a boutique apartment community just minutes from the vibrancy of historic downtown Decatur.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clairemont-Great Lakes
1 Unit Available
411 Willow lane Unit 3
411 Willow Ln, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Willow Park Condo - Property Id: 139104 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Upstairs Unit Harwood Floors New Kitchen Appliances Dishwasher Ceiling Fans Laundry On-Site Easy Access to 285 & 20 Marta Access (Decatur Station) This is a single family home! Looking for a
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glennwood Estates
1 Unit Available
1229 Church Street Unit H
1229 Church St, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
936 sqft
Location, location, location! - Charming condo in Decatur! Featuring 2 Beds and 1.5 bath. Award winning Decatur schools, Steps to Glenn Lake Park with dog park, playground, and tennis court.
