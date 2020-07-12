/
/
/
medlock park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
476 Apartments for rent in Medlock Park, North Decatur, GA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
44 Units Available
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
27 Units Available
Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,213
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1179 sqft
Located minutes from I-85, I-285 and I-20, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Atlanta. Luxury community has two swimming pools, gym and grilling area. Units feature laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
907 Tuxworth Circle - Tuxworth Springs Condominiums
907 Tuxworth Circle, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1045 sqft
907 Tuxworth Springs - Central location in Decatur, plus a gated community with Pool and Tennis. Walk to new Whole Foods and Restaurants in North Decatur.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
737 Sunnybrook Drive
737 Sunnybrook Drive, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1408 sqft
move in ready rental in hot Medlock Park. Both bathrooms have been renovated, updated kitchen & new flooring in the in-law-suite area., great room mate layout with separate in-law suite.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
893 Willivee Drive
893 Willivee Drive, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1068 sqft
WOW! Less than 5-minute walk to PATH trails, easy access to Medlock Park & Playground. Approx. 2 miles from Emory/CDC. Light-filled mid-century ranch, w/gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Main living space & dining flow effortlessly.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
650 Wendan Drive
650 Wendan Drive, North Decatur, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2011 sqft
This large sprawling ranch is in a prime Decatur/Medlock location (Emory/CDC) and is in a charming, quiet neighborhood. Beautiful fireside family room. Two bedroom suite on one wing with a shared, fully remodeled, brand new bath.
Results within 1 mile of Medlock Park
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
$
25 Units Available
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,383
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
26 Units Available
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr, North Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,372
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1119 sqft
Beautiful apartment complex just minutes from downtown with 24-hour gym, saltwater swimming pool with cabanas and rooftop entertainment lounge. Apartments feature washer and dryer, subway tile backsplashes and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,310
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1154 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, garbage disposal, granite counters and hardwood floors. Access to business center, game room and clubhouse. Swimming pool and fitness center. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,914
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
9 Units Available
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,303
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1373 sqft
Situated near DeKalb Industrial Way and the DeKalb County Public Library and farmers market. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Get fit with the on-site racquetball court and gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1553 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
14 Units Available
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along DeKalb Industrial Way and close to N Decatur Road. Luxury apartments featuring a well-appointed kitchen, a fireplace and carpet. Picturesque community offers a pool, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
29 Units Available
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street, North Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,385
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1171 sqft
Elevate Everything" Solis Decatur, a new level of sophistication for apartment living has arrived. With surroundings to savor and places to share. Modern touches and unrivaled conveniences. World-class amenities. Superior features.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
39 Units Available
Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,326
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
880 sqft
Located minutes from I-285 and I-85. This charming, luxury community offers a clubroom, oversized fireplace, and a fitness center. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, full-size washer, and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
22 Units Available
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1011 sqft
This community's outdoor amenities include cabanas, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Midtown Atlanta is a short drive, but Toco Hills Promenade is minutes away. Back home, recently renovated, pet-friendly units have granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
$
98 Units Available
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1098 sqft
Discover the newest apartment community in Decatur, Georgia managed by CF Real Estate Services! Arcadia Decatur is a boutique apartment community just minutes from the vibrancy of historic downtown Decatur.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1384 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
14 Units Available
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1291 sqft
Community features a resort style pool, cricket court and athletic club. Located just one block from grocery stores and shops. Interiors feature walk-in closets, granite counters and breakfast bars.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1400 Church Street
1400 Church St, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION..LOCATION..LOCATION - Property Id: 263827 Property is located in the best location nestled in 5 acres of trees. Yes; we are an aged property with original beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
121 Fairview Street
121 Fairview Street, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 COZY TRIPLEX - Property Id: 263293 Are you seeking a great location with a lot of charm? You have for goodness sake found it! This is a triplex that the location is on a dead end street that dead ends into a 2 acre nature
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2002 North Decatur Road
2002 North Decatur Road, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1356 sqft
Great Emory Area Rental - Emory, CDC, Decatur convenient. Shopping, restaurants and more! (RLNE5494950)
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2019 North Decatur Road
2019 North Decatur Road, Druid Hills, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
3718 sqft
- This is an amazing 4 bedroom 4.5 bath home with living room, great room, separate dining room, and large eat-in area. There is also an upstairs den, a large deck off of the master bedroom, and a bonus room in the basement.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1379 Nalley Cr
1379 Nalley Circle, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Brick Ranch Home Located on large Corner Lot - With Private Garden - Minutes from Emory and Atlanta - Located in Leafmore-Creek Park Hill Subdivision This 3 bedroom brick home is located in a quiet neighborhood, minutes from Emory University.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorth Decatur, GAScottdale, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GA