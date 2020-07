Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access accessible gym on-site laundry car wash area coffee bar guest parking online portal package receiving tennis court

Live at PARK SUMMIT and experience your own private retreat in the heart of Decatur. At Park Summit, you'll find outstanding service and a quiet community with an array of amenities surrounded by a lushly landscaped setting nestled 1 mile from downtown Decatur. Why stop there? In your backyard, discover neighboring high end grocery and shopping options. Come live a life of urban sophistication within the unique neighborhood of Decatur.