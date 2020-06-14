268 Apartments for rent in North Decatur, GA with hardwood floors
"Denominator, go Decatur, anticipate her / It's the great I am / Appreciate her, appreciate her / stand up and thank her." (--Sufjan Stevens, "Decatur")
This five-square-mile patch of land has much to appreciate, and anticipate. North Decatur, Georgia has been in development since the late-18th century. Possibly because of the myriad of different developers and the long time-frame they have had to rethink city plans, North Decatur is not a traditionally central-based town. There are actually three different commercial centers that are found more towards the outer edges of town, while residential areas fill the middle. If this makes perfect sense to you, then stand up and thank her.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Decatur renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.