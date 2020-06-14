Apartment List
268 Apartments for rent in North Decatur, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Decatur renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and s...
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Medlock Park
49 Units Available
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1179 sqft
Located minutes from I-85, I-285 and I-20, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Atlanta. Luxury community has two swimming pools, gym and grilling area. Units feature laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Decatur Heights
11 Units Available
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1291 sqft
Community features a resort style pool, cricket court and athletic club. Located just one block from grocery stores and shops. Interiors feature walk-in closets, granite counters and breakfast bars.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Greater Valley Brook
30 Units Available
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr, North Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,441
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1119 sqft
Beautiful apartment complex just minutes from downtown with 24-hour gym, saltwater swimming pool with cabanas and rooftop entertainment lounge. Apartments feature washer and dryer, subway tile backsplashes and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Clairmont Heights
2 Units Available
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Greater Valley Brook
28 Units Available
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street, North Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,385
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,567
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1171 sqft
Elevate Everything" Solis Decatur, a new level of sophistication for apartment living has arrived. With surroundings to savor and places to share. Modern touches and unrivaled conveniences. World-class amenities. Superior features.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
907 Tuxworth Circle - Tuxworth Springs Condominiums
907 Tuxworth Circle, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1045 sqft
907 Tuxworth Springs - Central location in Decatur, plus a gated community with Pool and Tennis. Walk to new Whole Foods and Restaurants in North Decatur.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
893 Willivee Drive
893 Willivee Drive, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1068 sqft
WOW! Less than 5-minute walk to PATH trails, easy access to Medlock Park & Playground. Approx. 2 miles from Emory/CDC. Light-filled mid-century ranch, w/gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Main living space & dining flow effortlessly.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ridgeland Park
1 Unit Available
2440 Medlock Cmns
2440 Medlock Commons, North Decatur, GA
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
4418 sqft
Over 4400 sq ft-with highlights including a HUGE 2-bedroom in-law/au pair suite, master with sitting room, and unbeatable screened porch--await you in this one-of-a-kind, beautiful, completely move-in ready home just 2.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Clairmont Heights
1 Unit Available
538 N Superior Avenue
538 North Superior Avenue, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1322 sqft
BRICK RANCH IN FERNBANK ELEM SCHOOL AND DRUID HILLS HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. WALKING DISTANCE EMORY AND CDC. ON SHUTTLE/BUS LINE TO VA HOSPITAL, DOWNTOWN DECATUR.
Results within 1 mile of North Decatur
Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
Mason Mill
30 Units Available
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,316
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Decatur Heights
11 Units Available
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1373 sqft
Situated near DeKalb Industrial Way and the DeKalb County Public Library and farmers market. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Get fit with the on-site racquetball court and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
$
Scottdale
8 Units Available
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1160 sqft
Luxury homes with designer accents and open layouts. Swim in the pool on hot days. Make use of the grilling station as you please. Easy access to US 78 and I-285. By North DeKalb Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Clairemont-Great Lakes
31 Units Available
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,355
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1154 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, garbage disposal, granite counters and hardwood floors. Access to business center, game room and clubhouse. Swimming pool and fitness center. Smoke-free community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Briarcliff Heights
17 Units Available
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,133
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1403 sqft
Recently renovated apartments provide luxurious touches like a fireplace, sunroom and private patio or balcony. Kitchen upgrades include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include places for pets and children to play.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Greater Valley Brook
13 Units Available
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,076
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along DeKalb Industrial Way and close to N Decatur Road. Luxury apartments featuring a well-appointed kitchen, a fireplace and carpet. Picturesque community offers a pool, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Avondale Estates
18 Units Available
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1083 sqft
Peaceful community surrounded by greenery. Convenient location with easy access to everything you need and want. Apartments feature hardwood floors and bathtubs ideal for relaxation. Gym, pool and pet-friendly!
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Scottdale
13 Units Available
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1384 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Clairemont-Great Lakes
15 Units Available
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,633
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Decatur Heights
97 Units Available
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1098 sqft
Discover the newest apartment community in Decatur, Georgia managed by CF Real Estate Services! Arcadia Decatur is a boutique apartment community just minutes from the vibrancy of historic downtown Decatur.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Winnona Park Historic District
198 Units Available
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,320
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Decatur Heights
1 Unit Available
226 Hillcrest Avenue
226 Hillcrest Avenue, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
650 sqft
226 Hillcrest Avenue Available 06/29/20 Charming 2 Bedroom House - Minutes from Downtown Decatur - Tucked away in a quiet, wooded residential neighborhood located a short walk from historic Decatur Square, the Hillcrest properties consist of cozy

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
1697 Dyson Drive Northeast
1697 Dyson Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1 sqft
This delightful home located in Atlanta, GA is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Briarcliff Heights
1 Unit Available
1472 Ne Fama Dr
1472 Fama Dr NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1479 sqft
A spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath home that was renovated and maintained to perfection by long term owner occupant. Replaced double pane windows, refinished hardwood floors, and newer HVAC system and water heater.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Merry Hills
1 Unit Available
1434 Wembley Court NE
1434 Wembley Ct NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3217 sqft
Stunning nearly new Townhome! Gated Community! Move-in today to new flooring throughout & freshly painted interiors! This gorgeous home features an open floor plan w/10 ft ceilings, white cabinetry in kitchen, fireside shelving, & refinished
City Guide for North Decatur, GA

"Denominator, go Decatur, anticipate her / It's the great I am / Appreciate her, appreciate her / stand up and thank her." (--Sufjan Stevens, "Decatur")

This five-square-mile patch of land has much to appreciate, and anticipate. North Decatur, Georgia has been in development since the late-18th century. Possibly because of the myriad of different developers and the long time-frame they have had to rethink city plans, North Decatur is not a traditionally central-based town. There are actually three different commercial centers that are found more towards the outer edges of town, while residential areas fill the middle. If this makes perfect sense to you, then stand up and thank her.

Having trouble with Craigslist North Decatur? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in North Decatur, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for North Decatur renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

