apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:46 PM
282 Apartments for rent in North Decatur, GA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
29 Units Available
Greater Valley Brook
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street, North Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,385
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1171 sqft
Elevate Everything" Solis Decatur, a new level of sophistication for apartment living has arrived. With surroundings to savor and places to share. Modern touches and unrivaled conveniences. World-class amenities. Superior features.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
27 Units Available
Greater Valley Brook
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr, North Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,372
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1119 sqft
Beautiful apartment complex just minutes from downtown with 24-hour gym, saltwater swimming pool with cabanas and rooftop entertainment lounge. Apartments feature washer and dryer, subway tile backsplashes and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
27 Units Available
Medlock Park
Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,213
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1179 sqft
Located minutes from I-85, I-285 and I-20, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Atlanta. Luxury community has two swimming pools, gym and grilling area. Units feature laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Clairmont Heights
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1553 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Medlock Park
907 Tuxworth Circle - Tuxworth Springs Condominiums
907 Tuxworth Circle, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1045 sqft
907 Tuxworth Springs - Central location in Decatur, plus a gated community with Pool and Tennis. Walk to new Whole Foods and Restaurants in North Decatur.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Clairmont Heights
582 Emory Oaks Way
582 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1361 sqft
Freshly renovated 2 bed/2bath within a mile of Emory University. Ground floor unit with assigned parking. Washer and Dryer in unit. Cute patio that opens up to the master bedroom and living room. Brand new appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Clairmont Heights
565 Emory Oaks Way
565 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1335 sqft
Renovated 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo on the 2nd floor, located off Clairmont Rd/N.Decatur Rd. Close to Emory University, walk to shopping and restaurants and short drive to downtown Decatur, public transportation.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Medlock Park
893 Willivee Drive
893 Willivee Drive, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1068 sqft
WOW! Less than 5-minute walk to PATH trails, easy access to Medlock Park & Playground. Approx. 2 miles from Emory/CDC. Light-filled mid-century ranch, w/gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Main living space & dining flow effortlessly.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Medlock Park
650 Wendan Drive
650 Wendan Drive, North Decatur, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2011 sqft
This large sprawling ranch is in a prime Decatur/Medlock location (Emory/CDC) and is in a charming, quiet neighborhood. Beautiful fireside family room. Two bedroom suite on one wing with a shared, fully remodeled, brand new bath.
Results within 1 mile of North Decatur
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Briarcliff Heights
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,907
1403 sqft
Recently renovated apartments provide luxurious touches like a fireplace, sunroom and private patio or balcony. Kitchen upgrades include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include places for pets and children to play.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Clairemont-Great Lakes
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,914
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Clairemont-Great Lakes
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,310
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1154 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, garbage disposal, granite counters and hardwood floors. Access to business center, game room and clubhouse. Swimming pool and fitness center. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
40 Units Available
Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,326
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
880 sqft
Located minutes from I-285 and I-85. This charming, luxury community offers a clubroom, oversized fireplace, and a fitness center. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, full-size washer, and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
162 Units Available
Winnona Park Historic District
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,290
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
$
7 Units Available
Scottdale
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1160 sqft
Luxury homes with designer accents and open layouts. Swim in the pool on hot days. Make use of the grilling station as you please. Easy access to US 78 and I-285. By North DeKalb Mall.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
98 Units Available
Decatur Heights
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1098 sqft
Discover the newest apartment community in Decatur, Georgia managed by CF Real Estate Services! Arcadia Decatur is a boutique apartment community just minutes from the vibrancy of historic downtown Decatur.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Avondale Estates
131 Center Street
131 Center Street, Avondale Estates, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
1368 sqft
What! Avondale Estates for this price? Small, charming but functional. Larger than a studio but not by much. Has a small Living room, updated kitchen. Hardwood floors and tile, no carpet here.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glennwood Estates
1229 Church Street Unit H
1229 Church St, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
936 sqft
Location, location, location! - Charming condo in Decatur! Featuring 2 Beds and 1.5 bath. Award winning Decatur schools, Steps to Glenn Lake Park with dog park, playground, and tennis court.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Druid Hills
1891 Edinburgh Ter
1891 Edinburgh Terrace Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1216 sqft
A great home! Walk to Emory & restaurants, PLUS a park in your backyard! Kitchen features SS appliances, gas range, microwave, dishwasher & stack washer/dryer. Full walk-up attic provides great additional storage.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2823 Ponderosa Circle
2823 Ponderosa Circle, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1820 sqft
This beautifully updated ranch has space for everyone with 3 spacious bedrooms on the main floor as well as another bedroom and storage space in the basement.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Briarcliff Heights
1472 Fama Dr
1472 Fama Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1479 sqft
A spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath home that was renovated and maintained to perfection by long term owner occupant. Replaced double pane windows, refinished hardwood floors, and newer HVAC system and water heater.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Decatur Heights
166 Ridgeland Avenue
166 Ridgeland Avenue, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
768 sqft
Furnished Historic Home, close to all the City of Decatur conveniences. Avondale Train station is a 5 minute walk from home or stroll 20 minutes via sidewalks to Decatur Square.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
1143 Mayfield Drive
1143 Mayfield Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2070 sqft
SPACIOUS & SOPHISTICATED SPLIT-FOYER HOME LOCATED IN A WELL DISTINGUISHED NEIGHBORHOOD. AMAZING OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH STUNNING NATURAL LIGHT W/HARDWOODS ON MAIN LEVEL.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Decatur
201 W Ponce De Leon Ave
201 West Ponce De Leon Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
986 sqft
Space like this in downtown Decatur comes at premium, so lease this awesome Artisan unit today. While the tax records states this is a one bedroom, the den/office space could easily be a well-sized, light-filled second bedroom.
