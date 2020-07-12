/
decatur heights
382 Apartments for rent in Decatur Heights, North Decatur, GA
9 Units Available
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,303
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1373 sqft
Situated near DeKalb Industrial Way and the DeKalb County Public Library and farmers market. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Get fit with the on-site racquetball court and gym.
98 Units Available
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1098 sqft
Discover the newest apartment community in Decatur, Georgia managed by CF Real Estate Services! Arcadia Decatur is a boutique apartment community just minutes from the vibrancy of historic downtown Decatur.
14 Units Available
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1291 sqft
Community features a resort style pool, cricket court and athletic club. Located just one block from grocery stores and shops. Interiors feature walk-in closets, granite counters and breakfast bars.
1 Unit Available
121 Fairview Street
121 Fairview Street, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 COZY TRIPLEX - Property Id: 263293 Are you seeking a great location with a lot of charm? You have for goodness sake found it! This is a triplex that the location is on a dead end street that dead ends into a 2 acre nature
1 Unit Available
226 Hillcrest Avenue
226 Hillcrest Avenue, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
650 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom House - Minutes from Downtown Decatur - Tucked away in a quiet, wooded residential neighborhood located a short walk from historic Decatur Square, the Hillcrest properties consist of cozy mid-century apartment homes and duplexes.
1 Unit Available
166 Ridgeland Avenue
166 Ridgeland Avenue, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
768 sqft
Furnished Historic Home, close to all the City of Decatur conveniences. Avondale Train station is a 5 minute walk from home or stroll 20 minutes via sidewalks to Decatur Square.
14 Units Available
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along DeKalb Industrial Way and close to N Decatur Road. Luxury apartments featuring a well-appointed kitchen, a fireplace and carpet. Picturesque community offers a pool, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym.
161 Units Available
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,290
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
44 Units Available
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
20 Units Available
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,401
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
96 Units Available
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,365
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1240 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
46 Units Available
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,430
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1425 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
26 Units Available
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr, North Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,372
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1119 sqft
Beautiful apartment complex just minutes from downtown with 24-hour gym, saltwater swimming pool with cabanas and rooftop entertainment lounge. Apartments feature washer and dryer, subway tile backsplashes and private patio/balcony.
12 Units Available
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,310
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1154 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, garbage disposal, granite counters and hardwood floors. Access to business center, game room and clubhouse. Swimming pool and fitness center. Smoke-free community.
21 Units Available
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,517
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
29 Units Available
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street, North Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,385
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1171 sqft
Elevate Everything" Solis Decatur, a new level of sophistication for apartment living has arrived. With surroundings to savor and places to share. Modern touches and unrivaled conveniences. World-class amenities. Superior features.
16 Units Available
Point on Scott
2532 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,427
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1157 sqft
Situated in central Decatur. Close to a retail village and community park. Apartments feature high-end amenities like stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community facilities include a saltwater pool, hammock park and indoor spa.
19 Units Available
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1083 sqft
Peaceful community surrounded by greenery. Convenient location with easy access to everything you need and want. Apartments feature hardwood floors and bathtubs ideal for relaxation. Gym, pool and pet-friendly!
11 Units Available
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1384 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
1400 Church Street
1400 Church St, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION..LOCATION..LOCATION - Property Id: 263827 Property is located in the best location nestled in 5 acres of trees. Yes; we are an aged property with original beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
907 Tuxworth Circle - Tuxworth Springs Condominiums
907 Tuxworth Circle, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1045 sqft
907 Tuxworth Springs - Central location in Decatur, plus a gated community with Pool and Tennis. Walk to new Whole Foods and Restaurants in North Decatur.
1 Unit Available
131 Center Street
131 Center Street, Avondale Estates, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
1368 sqft
What! Avondale Estates for this price? Small, charming but functional. Larger than a studio but not by much. Has a small Living room, updated kitchen. Hardwood floors and tile, no carpet here.
1 Unit Available
722 Hillmont Ave
722 Hillmont Avenue, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1940 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in this Charming Bungalow in Historic Decatur! Offers 3 Bedroom 3 Baths, Living Room with Fireplace, kitchen that opens to dining area, den, over sized deck perfect for out door entertaining and enjoyment.
1 Unit Available
1229 Church Street Unit H
1229 Church St, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
936 sqft
Location, location, location! - Charming condo in Decatur! Featuring 2 Beds and 1.5 bath. Award winning Decatur schools, Steps to Glenn Lake Park with dog park, playground, and tennis court.
