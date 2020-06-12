/
3 bedroom apartments
385 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Decatur, GA
Greater Valley Brook
31 Units Available
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,567
1481 sqft
Beautiful apartment complex just minutes from downtown with 24-hour gym, saltwater swimming pool with cabanas and rooftop entertainment lounge. Apartments feature washer and dryer, subway tile backsplashes and private patio/balcony.
Greater Valley Brook
30 Units Available
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,298
1610 sqft
Elevate Everything" Solis Decatur, a new level of sophistication for apartment living has arrived. With surroundings to savor and places to share. Modern touches and unrivaled conveniences. World-class amenities. Superior features.
Decatur Heights
10 Units Available
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1291 sqft
Community features a resort style pool, cricket court and athletic club. Located just one block from grocery stores and shops. Interiors feature walk-in closets, granite counters and breakfast bars.
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
893 Willivee Drive
893 Willivee Drive, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1068 sqft
WOW! Less than 5-minute walk to PATH trails, easy access to Medlock Park & Playground. Approx. 2 miles from Emory/CDC. Light-filled mid-century ranch, w/gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Main living space & dining flow effortlessly.
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
1 Unit Available
3170 North Druid Hills Rd.
3170 North Druid Hills Road, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1462 sqft
3 bed 3 bath All brick Ranch on Basement located in Toco Hills Area - All Brick Ranch on Basement located in Toco Hills Area. First Floor has Refinished Hardwoods throughout, Huge Great Room, Totally Remodeled Kitchen, Updated appliances.
Ridgeland Park
1 Unit Available
2440 Medlock Cmns
2440 Medlock Commons, North Decatur, GA
Over 4400 sq ft-with highlights including a HUGE 2-bedroom in-law/au pair suite, master with sitting room, and unbeatable screened porch--await you in this one-of-a-kind, beautiful, completely move-in ready home just 2.
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
2704 Harrington Drive
2704 Harrington Drive, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1425 sqft
Prime Decatur/Emory location. Bright, spacious Mid-century Ranch is freshly painted and move-in ready.
Clairmont Heights
1 Unit Available
538 N Superior Avenue
538 North Superior Avenue, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1322 sqft
BRICK RANCH IN FERNBANK ELEM SCHOOL AND DRUID HILLS HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT. WALKING DISTANCE EMORY AND CDC. ON SHUTTLE/BUS LINE TO VA HOSPITAL, DOWNTOWN DECATUR.
Ridgeland Park
1 Unit Available
431 Eastland Drive
431 Eastland Drive, North Decatur, GA
Beautiful inside and out. Perfect for entertaining with open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with eat-in area & breakfast bar. Great room w/fireplace. Large dining room with butler's pantry. Office/playroom with built-ins.
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
650 Wendan Drive
650 Wendan Drive, North Decatur, GA
This large sprawling ranch is in a prime Decatur/Medlock location (Emory/CDC) and is in a charming, quiet neighborhood. Beautiful fireside family room. Two bedroom suite on one wing with a shared, fully remodeled, brand new bath.
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1512 Knollwood Terrace
1512 Knollwood Terrace, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1841 sqft
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
North Druid Woods
1 Unit Available
1563 Richard Stokes Dr
1563 Richard Stokes Drive, North Decatur, GA
Spacious Ranch in very desirable Oak Grove/Decatur. This well kept home features 3 Large Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths on main level with 1 bed/1bath in partially finished basement. Large Kitchen with breakfast area.
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
1 Unit Available
3210 N. Druid Hills Road
3210 North Druid Hills Road, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1213 sqft
Convenience Galore! Less than a mile to Toco Hills, and all the great shops and restaurants! Minutes away from Emory University/Hospital, the CDC, and VA Medical Center. Totally renovated, charming Ranch.
Results within 1 mile of North Decatur
Briarcliff Heights
16 Units Available
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1403 sqft
Recently renovated apartments provide luxurious touches like a fireplace, sunroom and private patio or balcony. Kitchen upgrades include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include places for pets and children to play.
Decatur Heights
11 Units Available
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1373 sqft
Situated near DeKalb Industrial Way and the DeKalb County Public Library and farmers market. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Get fit with the on-site racquetball court and gym.
Clairemont-Great Lakes
16 Units Available
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,633
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Winnona Park Historic District
198 Units Available
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,965
1410 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Scottdale
14 Units Available
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1384 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
743 Houston Mill Road Apartment #3
743 Houston Mill Road Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming 3BR/2BA apartment near Emory - FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. Amazing location on Emory's campus across the street from CDC and walking distance Emory campus.
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
2002 North Decatur Road
2002 North Decatur Road, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1356 sqft
Great Emory Area Rental - Emory, CDC, Decatur convenient. Shopping, restaurants and more! (RLNE5494950)
Greater Valley Brook
1 Unit Available
3167 Stonewyck Pl
3167 Stonewyck Pl, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1996 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in Decatur! - Fully furnished, beautiful 3-story townhouse with convenient access to downtown Decatur, Emory, CDC, the VA, Dekalb Medical, and downtown Atlanta.
1 Unit Available
3109 Brook Dr
3109 Brook Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1270 sqft
3109 Brook Dr Available 07/08/20 Decatur Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in July! So much to love in this warm, inviting ranch style home.
1 Unit Available
2001 Ridgewood Drive
2001 Ridgewood Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
Great Emory Area Rental - (RLNE3993486)
Briarcliff Heights
1 Unit Available
1472 NE Fama Drive
1472 Fama Dr NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1479 sqft
A spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath home that was renovated and maintained to perfection by long term owner occupant. Replaced double pane windows, refinished hardwood floors, and newer HVAC system and water heater.
