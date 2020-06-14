/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:34 PM
200 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Decatur, GA
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Medlock Park
49 Units Available
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
669 sqft
Located minutes from I-85, I-285 and I-20, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Atlanta. Luxury community has two swimming pools, gym and grilling area. Units feature laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Decatur Heights
11 Units Available
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
663 sqft
Community features a resort style pool, cricket court and athletic club. Located just one block from grocery stores and shops. Interiors feature walk-in closets, granite counters and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Greater Valley Brook
30 Units Available
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,441
807 sqft
Beautiful apartment complex just minutes from downtown with 24-hour gym, saltwater swimming pool with cabanas and rooftop entertainment lounge. Apartments feature washer and dryer, subway tile backsplashes and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Clairmont Heights
2 Units Available
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
980 sqft
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Greater Valley Brook
28 Units Available
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,567
822 sqft
Elevate Everything" Solis Decatur, a new level of sophistication for apartment living has arrived. With surroundings to savor and places to share. Modern touches and unrivaled conveniences. World-class amenities. Superior features.
Results within 1 mile of North Decatur
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Greater Valley Brook
14 Units Available
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,076
804 sqft
Located along DeKalb Industrial Way and close to N Decatur Road. Luxury apartments featuring a well-appointed kitchen, a fireplace and carpet. Picturesque community offers a pool, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Briarcliff Heights
17 Units Available
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
681 sqft
Recently renovated apartments provide luxurious touches like a fireplace, sunroom and private patio or balcony. Kitchen upgrades include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include places for pets and children to play.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
$
Scottdale
8 Units Available
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
820 sqft
Luxury homes with designer accents and open layouts. Swim in the pool on hot days. Make use of the grilling station as you please. Easy access to US 78 and I-285. By North DeKalb Mall.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 07:09pm
Avondale Estates
96 Units Available
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
827 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Clairemont-Great Lakes
31 Units Available
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
796 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, garbage disposal, granite counters and hardwood floors. Access to business center, game room and clubhouse. Swimming pool and fitness center. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Scottdale
13 Units Available
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
703 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Avondale Estates
26 Units Available
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
756 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
62 Units Available
Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,326
835 sqft
Located minutes from I-285 and I-85. This charming, luxury community offers a clubroom, oversized fireplace, and a fitness center. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, full-size washer, and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Clairemont-Great Lakes
15 Units Available
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
738 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Avondale Estates
18 Units Available
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
850 sqft
Peaceful community surrounded by greenery. Convenient location with easy access to everything you need and want. Apartments feature hardwood floors and bathtubs ideal for relaxation. Gym, pool and pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
Decatur Heights
11 Units Available
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
784 sqft
Situated near DeKalb Industrial Way and the DeKalb County Public Library and farmers market. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Get fit with the on-site racquetball court and gym.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Decatur Heights
97 Units Available
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
777 sqft
Discover the newest apartment community in Decatur, Georgia managed by CF Real Estate Services! Arcadia Decatur is a boutique apartment community just minutes from the vibrancy of historic downtown Decatur.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Winnona Park Historic District
198 Units Available
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Clairemont-Great Lakes
1 Unit Available
132 Huron St
132 Huron Street, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
650 sqft
Ideal Decatur location. The apartment is less than a 1 mile walk to Decatur Square, and less than 8 minute drive to Emory. One of Decatur's most sought after neighborhoods, Great Lakes.The home is a Quadraplex, 4 completely separate apartments.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Decatur Heights
1 Unit Available
121 Fairview Street
121 Fairview Street, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
COZY 1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 263293 Are you seeking a great location with a lot of charm? You have for goodness sake found it! This is a triplex that the location is on a dead end street that dead ends into a 2 acre nature preserve.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
1896 Ridgewood Dr
1896 Ridgewood Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
3838 sqft
Currently being renovated. One Bedroom unit. Part of 5 units in the House. All units have outside, separate entrance doors. Tenant pays gas & electric. Landlord pays water & trash. Hardwood Floors. High Ceilings.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 07:11pm
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3
451 Durand Dr NE, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
716 sqft
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS. PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO REVIEW THE CRITERIA TO GET APPROVED (RENTALS/HOW TO GET APPROVED) *** COVID-19 Move in special! $1,195/month for a 2-year lease.
Results within 5 miles of North Decatur
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Sexton Woods
23 Units Available
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
804 sqft
Apartments available in Chamblee, located near a variety of shops, restaurants, and outdoor walking paths. This pet-friendly community features a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartment includes W/D hookup, granite countertops, and storage.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Briarcliff Heights
8 Units Available
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,192
671 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes located close to I-85, Buckhead and Midtown. Community has two pools, fitness center, billiards room and a dog park.
Similar Pages
North Decatur 1 BedroomsNorth Decatur 2 BedroomsNorth Decatur 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Decatur 3 BedroomsNorth Decatur Accessible ApartmentsNorth Decatur Apartments with Balcony
North Decatur Apartments with GarageNorth Decatur Apartments with GymNorth Decatur Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Decatur Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorth Decatur Apartments with ParkingNorth Decatur Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA