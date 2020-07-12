/
clairmont heights
476 Apartments for rent in Clairmont Heights, North Decatur, GA
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1553 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.
582 Emory Oaks Way
582 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1361 sqft
Freshly renovated 2 bed/2bath within a mile of Emory University. Ground floor unit with assigned parking. Washer and Dryer in unit. Cute patio that opens up to the master bedroom and living room. Brand new appliances.
565 Emory Oaks Way
565 Emory Oaks Way, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1335 sqft
Renovated 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo on the 2nd floor, located off Clairmont Rd/N.Decatur Rd. Close to Emory University, walk to shopping and restaurants and short drive to downtown Decatur, public transportation.
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,914
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,383
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,310
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1154 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, garbage disposal, granite counters and hardwood floors. Access to business center, game room and clubhouse. Swimming pool and fitness center. Smoke-free community.
Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,326
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
880 sqft
Located minutes from I-285 and I-85. This charming, luxury community offers a clubroom, oversized fireplace, and a fitness center. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, full-size washer, and gourmet kitchens.
Cortland Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,213
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1179 sqft
Located minutes from I-85, I-285 and I-20, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Atlanta. Luxury community has two swimming pools, gym and grilling area. Units feature laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1355 sqft
Quiet community near Shamrock Forest, minutes from I-20, I-85 and I-285, and a short drive from Buckhead and downtown Atlanta. Resort-style amenities like 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Fireplaces available.
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1011 sqft
This community's outdoor amenities include cabanas, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Midtown Atlanta is a short drive, but Toco Hills Promenade is minutes away. Back home, recently renovated, pet-friendly units have granite countertops.
Point on Scott
2532 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,427
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1157 sqft
Situated in central Decatur. Close to a retail village and community park. Apartments feature high-end amenities like stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community facilities include a saltwater pool, hammock park and indoor spa.
1400 Church Street
1400 Church St, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION..LOCATION..LOCATION - Property Id: 263827 Property is located in the best location nestled in 5 acres of trees. Yes; we are an aged property with original beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
2002 North Decatur Road
2002 North Decatur Road, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1356 sqft
Great Emory Area Rental - Emory, CDC, Decatur convenient. Shopping, restaurants and more! (RLNE5494950)
907 Tuxworth Circle - Tuxworth Springs Condominiums
907 Tuxworth Circle, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1045 sqft
907 Tuxworth Springs - Central location in Decatur, plus a gated community with Pool and Tennis. Walk to new Whole Foods and Restaurants in North Decatur.
2019 North Decatur Road
2019 North Decatur Road, Druid Hills, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
3718 sqft
- This is an amazing 4 bedroom 4.5 bath home with living room, great room, separate dining room, and large eat-in area. There is also an upstairs den, a large deck off of the master bedroom, and a bonus room in the basement.
1379 Nalley Cr
1379 Nalley Circle, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Brick Ranch Home Located on large Corner Lot - With Private Garden - Minutes from Emory and Atlanta - Located in Leafmore-Creek Park Hill Subdivision This 3 bedroom brick home is located in a quiet neighborhood, minutes from Emory University.
1229 Church Street Unit H
1229 Church St, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
936 sqft
Location, location, location! - Charming condo in Decatur! Featuring 2 Beds and 1.5 bath. Award winning Decatur schools, Steps to Glenn Lake Park with dog park, playground, and tennis court.
1955 Ridgewood Drive
1955 Ridgewood Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1324 sqft
- (RLNE3448748)
1982 Westminster Way NE
1982 Westminster Way Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1479 sqft
Renovated Emory Grove Home - Ready to Rent - Fully updated kitchen in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home ready for immediate rent. Large living room and dining room combo with access to large side patio.
451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 3
451 Durand Dr NE, Druid Hills, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,095
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS. PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO REVIEW THE CRITERIA TO GET APPROVED (RENTALS/HOW TO GET APPROVED) *** COVID-19 Move in special! $1,095/month for a 2-year lease.
1891 Edinburgh Ter
1891 Edinburgh Terrace Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1216 sqft
A great home! Walk to Emory & restaurants, PLUS a park in your backyard! Kitchen features SS appliances, gas range, microwave, dishwasher & stack washer/dryer. Full walk-up attic provides great additional storage.
737 Sunnybrook Drive
737 Sunnybrook Drive, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1408 sqft
move in ready rental in hot Medlock Park. Both bathrooms have been renovated, updated kitchen & new flooring in the in-law-suite area., great room mate layout with separate in-law suite.
265 Mount Vernon Drive
265 Mount Vernon Drive, Decatur, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2775 sqft
Award Winning City of Decatur Schools with best fenced backyard for pets.
451 Durand Drive Northeast Unit 7
451 Durand Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS. PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO REVIEW THE CRITERIA TO GET APPROVED (RENTALS/HOW TO GET APPROVED) *** COVID-19 Move in special! $1,095/month for a 2-year lease.
