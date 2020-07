The Reserve Decatur.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym game room playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly alarm system bocce court car charging car wash area cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board

With a sleek architectural exterior, exquisite interior finishes and resort-style amenities, Reserve Decatur is a modern luxury living experience with 19 floor plans. Studio, One, Two and Three bedrooms featuring nine foot ceiling, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliance packages, designer plank flooring, modern fixtures, white subway tile, french doors leading to individual patios or balconies, in-home washers and dryers and a Bluetooth distributed-audio sound system in every home. Chose the home that speaks to you. open sight lines, designed with functional luxury... Enjoy a relaxing evening on our rooftop lounge and presentation kitchen, resort-inspired saltwater swimming pool with sunning ledges, outdoor playground area, dog spa, controlled access gates and a smoke free living environment.