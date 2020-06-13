260 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Decatur, GA
"Denominator, go Decatur, anticipate her / It's the great I am / Appreciate her, appreciate her / stand up and thank her." (--Sufjan Stevens, "Decatur")
This five-square-mile patch of land has much to appreciate, and anticipate. North Decatur, Georgia has been in development since the late-18th century. Possibly because of the myriad of different developers and the long time-frame they have had to rethink city plans, North Decatur is not a traditionally central-based town. There are actually three different commercial centers that are found more towards the outer edges of town, while residential areas fill the middle. If this makes perfect sense to you, then stand up and thank her.
Finding an apartment in North Decatur that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible.
Finding an apartment in North Decatur that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.