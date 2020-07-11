Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated w/d hookup oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill valet service on-site laundry hot tub

Welcome home to Stratford Ridge! We offer spacious one, two, three and four bedroom apartments in Marietta, GA. Each of our newly renovated homes features details such as an in-unit washer and dryer, hardwood floors and large, spacious closets. Enjoy our fantastic community amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, playground, and bark park for your furry companions!



Our Marietta, GA apartments are surrounded by countless restaurants and shopping areas and located just minutes away from Cumberland Mall and the Town Center at Cobb, but you do not have to leave the apartment's community to have a great time! Here, you will experience apartment living set on the edge of Atlanta's cityscape.



Come feel what it's like to experience distinctive living and a place where you are proud to call home. We combine chic styling and contemporary features with the relaxation of simplified living. Call today and schedule your private tour to discover your new home at S