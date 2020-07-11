All apartments in Marietta
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Stratford Ridge

2560 Delk Rd SE · (404) 800-6332
Location

2560 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA 30067

Price and availability

VERIFIED 31 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1634 · Avail. Aug 18

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit H28 · Avail. Sep 11

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 1626 · Avail. Aug 12

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1546 · Avail. now

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Unit E04 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Unit 1737 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stratford Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
w/d hookup
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
valet service
on-site laundry
hot tub
Welcome home to Stratford Ridge! We offer spacious one, two, three and four bedroom apartments in Marietta, GA. Each of our newly renovated homes features details such as an in-unit washer and dryer, hardwood floors and large, spacious closets. Enjoy our fantastic community amenities including a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, playground, and bark park for your furry companions!

Our Marietta, GA apartments are surrounded by countless restaurants and shopping areas and located just minutes away from Cumberland Mall and the Town Center at Cobb, but you do not have to leave the apartment's community to have a great time! Here, you will experience apartment living set on the edge of Atlanta's cityscape.

Come feel what it's like to experience distinctive living and a place where you are proud to call home. We combine chic styling and contemporary features with the relaxation of simplified living. Call today and schedule your private tour to discover your new home at S

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stratford Ridge have any available units?
Stratford Ridge has 11 units available starting at $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Stratford Ridge have?
Some of Stratford Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stratford Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Stratford Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stratford Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Stratford Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Stratford Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Stratford Ridge offers parking.
Does Stratford Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stratford Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stratford Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Stratford Ridge has a pool.
Does Stratford Ridge have accessible units?
No, Stratford Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Stratford Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stratford Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Stratford Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stratford Ridge has units with air conditioning.
