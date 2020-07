Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bocce court clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill media room package receiving tennis court volleyball court yoga cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry bike storage business center conference room courtyard fire pit game room guest parking lobby pool table trash valet

*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*Ideally located near I-285 and I-75, Rockledge Apartments is your home for luxury. Positioned twelve miles northwest of downtown Atlanta, our apartments for rent in Marietta, Georgia, offer easy access to the ATL. Commuting downtown for a concert, a delicious dinner, or a sporting event is a breeze. But to satisfy your lust for life, you don’t have to leave the neighborhood. Shop for necessities and specialties at Cumberland Mall. Run and bike the miles of trails along the river at Chattahoochee National Recreation Area. Explore Six Flags White Water for a day of adventure. All rent prices include door-to-door trash pick-up, pest control and complimentary use of our automated package receiving system. Come home to Rockledge today!