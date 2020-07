Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court parking on-site laundry hot tub smoke-free community

Marietta Crossing offers unique studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment or townhome floor plans in Marietta, GA. Each freshly upgraded apartment home is full of exceptional interior features, such as ceiling fans, upgraded fixtures, a breakfast bar, and abundant storage. This lovely community of Marietta apartments offer an exceptional location off of I-75, just seconds from shopping and dining at Cumberland or Town Center Mall. Recreation areas and downtown Atlanta are also just a short drive away. Or, stay close and enjoy the community's health and fitness center, tennis court, and resort-style pool.