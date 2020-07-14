All apartments in Marietta
Marietta, GA
Lantern Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:36 PM

Lantern Ridge

1810 Roswell Rd · (251) 237-9892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1810 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30062

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1832J · Avail. now

$1,130

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1822G · Avail. now

$1,099

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 1822K · Avail. now

$1,099

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 1812B · Avail. now

$1,099

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1818K · Avail. now

$1,249

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lantern Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
Welcome to Lantern Ridge Apartments, where you will have access to top home and amenity features. It's time to love where you live.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $12/month, Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 25 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot is available. Please call for complete parking informaiton. Surface Lots: 2 Spaces per Unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lantern Ridge have any available units?
Lantern Ridge has 14 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lantern Ridge have?
Some of Lantern Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lantern Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Lantern Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lantern Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Lantern Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Lantern Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Lantern Ridge offers parking.
Does Lantern Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lantern Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lantern Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Lantern Ridge has a pool.
Does Lantern Ridge have accessible units?
No, Lantern Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Lantern Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lantern Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Lantern Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lantern Ridge has units with air conditioning.
