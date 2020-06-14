Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

274 Apartments for rent in Mableton, GA with garage

Mableton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st...

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1331 Dillon Road
1331 Dillon Road, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1801 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming split level house, with 3 bedrooms, walk-in closet, 2 full bath, Tavertine walk-in shower, Fireplace, finished Large basement, Laundry Room, Large Storage Room, 2 spacious car garage, Private Large deck with Large Yard, Security cameras

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest
5344 Vinings Lake View Southeast, Mableton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2388 sqft
If you are viewing this listing on any third-party site, please visit our website, www.vineyardatlanta.com for the most accurate information and quickest communication. Beautiful Executive 4 bedroom/2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6590 Coventry Point
6590 Coventry Point, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1438 sqft
6590 Coventry Point Available 08/05/20 Austell - 3BR/2B Ranch - Available for Aug-5th occupancy. Single family ranch home. Vaulted great room w/fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen w/lots of light. Two guest bedrooms and hall bath.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
983 Wilson Road
983 Wilson Road, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home w/ Nice Sized Deck & Huge 2 Car Garage! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with a formal dining room, The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is a nice size bonus room and blinds are provided.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
413 Clearstream Ln
413 Clearstream Lane, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1650 sqft
Beautiful Home in Quiet South Cobb Neighborhood - This home is in a quiet cul-de-sac in great neighborhood. Stepless entry with 2 car garage and level driveway. The back deck looks off into a private wooded area. This is a split level home.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cobblestone Creek
1 Unit Available
6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl
6002 Cobblestone Creek Trail, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2018 sqft
- 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Mableton. Beautiful gated quiet community. Retail stores five minutes away, downtown and the airport 20 minutes away. Community pool & attic storage.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Providence
1 Unit Available
6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5
6448 0 Bennington Bluff Ct, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
2807 sqft
Move-In Specials $300.00 off on first month rent move in by June 20 Upgraded 2807 sq.ft. Townhouse for Rent in Gated Community. $2500 rent per month. Lawn-care and HOA fees are included in monthly rent. Schedule tour - https://app.tenantturner.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4498 Queen Anne Court
4498 Queen Anne Court, Mableton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2350 sqft
Stunning renovation, never rented before. NO pets. Very private and large yard. Over sized rear deck overlooking private wooded area where deer come up to the side of home. Spacious driveway, garage with storage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
498 Ridge Avenue SW
498 Ridge Avenue, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1336 sqft
Wonderful Ranch home with huge yard,3 BR/2 BA,updated Kitchen with white cabinets,stainless steel oven,electric cooktop and dishwasher,large Living Room,office/Bonus Room off of the Living Room,updated hall bath with lots of storage, hardwood

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
720 Veterans Memorial Highway
720 Veterans Memorial Parkway Southeast, Mableton, GA
Studio
$5,000
NOW AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Level 5.8 Acres. Dual Driveways. Powerful location with tens of thousands of impressions daily. Up and coming area near INTERSTATE 285, new Dollar Tree, Publix, Bank of America, Dunkin Donuts...
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1368 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Douglasville with easy access to I-20 and Hwy 6. Amenities include on-site pool, sauna, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Recently renovated apartment features private patio, walk-in closets, fireplace and washer-dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1377 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1710 Graywood Drive SE
1710 Graywood Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,774
1255 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Providence
1 Unit Available
6379 Queens Court Trace
6379 Queens Court Trace, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2604 sqft
This spacious townhome, For Lease, has 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. The open concept main floor features a fireplace w/gas logs, built-ins & french doors leading to a private deck overlooking a wooded nature area.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1738 Graywood Drive SE
1738 Graywood Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1868 sqft
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WITH A QUICK ACCESS TO 1-285 AND 1-20. ABOUT 20 MINUTES TO THE AIRPORT AND 15 MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN ATLANTA . NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT, MAKES THIS AN ABSOLUTELY GREAT DEAL FOR A CLEAN WELL MAINTAINED 3BRM/2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Vinings Estates
1 Unit Available
683 Vinings Estates Drive
683 Vinings Estates Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
6146 sqft
Stately John Wieland brick traditional in popular Vinings Estates that features multiple pools, tennis courts and clubhouses. Elegance abounds upon entry with two story foyer through the formal living and dining rooms.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1813 Kolora Chase
1813 Kolora Chse, Smyrna, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4082 sqft
WHOA! Gorgeous 4BR/4.5BA Craftsman style home on a loaded fully-finished basement ready for entertaining. Located just off the connector in highly desirable Fontaine at Cooper Lake neighborhood.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW
4149 Barnes Meadow Road, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3630 sqft
Very popular swim/tennis community Barnes Mill. Great home for rent w/ open floor plan & hardwood flooring. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backs plash, stained cabinets & stainless appliances. Separate dining room & living room.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Vinings Estates
1 Unit Available
1131 Ivey Brook Court SE
1131 Ivey Brook Court, Smyrna, GA
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
6065 sqft
Amazing, executive rental in sought after Vinings Estates. 6 Bedrooms, 5 full Bathrooms, fully finished basement with rec room, movie theater and bar. You will also have access to the VE Clubhouse, pool, tennis courts and hiking trails.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1801 Evadale Ct
1801 Evadale Court, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1832 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom end unit, 2.5 bath Town home. Featuring hardwood, updated half bath, huge master bedroom & walk in closet. Private backyard. Spacious living room with fireplace. Access to Nickajack Park with new playground & lighted tennis.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Silver Creek
1 Unit Available
7302 Silver Mine Court
7302 Silver Mine Court Southeast, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1591 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,591 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
10 Units Available
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1337 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1635 sqft
Luxury apartments near I-285. Packed with amenities like putting green, media room, sauna, shuffleboard, 24-hour gym, pool and playground. Recently renovated apartments with fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
Downtown Cumberland
18 Units Available
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,307
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1484 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes situated in landscaped grounds off of Cobb Parkway. On-site leisure facilities include a swimming pool, children's playground and picnic areas. Garages and additional storage available for lease.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
58 Units Available
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,133
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1518 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Downtown Atlanta in the Vinings neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy lagoon-style pool, fitness center and tennis court. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation.
City Guide for Mableton, GA

Mableton, Georgia, is home to the historic Mable House, which was used as a field house during the Civil War.

Seated in Cobb County, Georgia, Mableton is home to more than 37,000 residents. It's 17th in line of the largest communities in the state and spans about 20 square miles. Still, it's far from the big city, and most people consider it a medium-sized town. If you're a city slicker, you might even go so far as to describe it as a smallish town. Thanks to its location in the Atlanta Metro area, it's close to colleges, universities, and an airport. Offering its own entertainment opportunities and additional attractions in nearby towns, Mableton must have something going for it. Its population has grown by nearly 30 percent since 2000. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Mableton, GA

Mableton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

