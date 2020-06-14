Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

91 Apartments for rent in Powder Springs, GA with garage

Powder Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ...

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5077 Furlong Way
5077 Furlong Way, Powder Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1384 sqft
Home in Highly Sought after location of Powder Springs Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of Powder Springs
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
14 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1350 sqft
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
Results within 5 miles of Powder Springs
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
5 Units Available
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle, Hiram, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1558 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Greystone in Hiram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1248 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1377 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
4585 Darrowby Drive
4585 Darrowby Drive, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,859
2480 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
2475 Smith Avenue Southwest
2475 Smith Avenue Southwest, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,720
2208 sqft
***Available Now.*** Move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bath Marietta home features an inviting front porch,a separate dining room, eat-in applianced kitchen, 1st floor Master bedroom,a 2-Car garage under with an unfinished basement space for storage.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
351 Arrowhead Dr
351 Arrowhead Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1530 sqft
3/2.5 Master Up, Swim N'hood minutes to shopping - Property Id: 236738 Great house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Located just minutes to all the great shopping in Hiram. Easy access to Interstate 20.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
983 Wilson Road
983 Wilson Road, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home w/ Nice Sized Deck & Huge 2 Car Garage! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with a formal dining room, The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is a nice size bonus room and blinds are provided.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5858 Cobalt Drive
5858 Cobalt Drive, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
2300 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2800 Park Avenue
2800 Park Avenue, Austell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1218 sqft
Completely renovated home in the Village on the Park! 2 car garage with a fireplace. Pet allowed.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
147 Highland Falls Drive
147 Highland Falls Drive, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1608 sqft
This nice home has new paint and carpet and is located in a desirable area, near shops, transportation and restaurants. Features 2 story great room and private wooded back yard. Ready to rent!

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4711 Oakleigh Manor Dr
4711 Oakleigh Manor Drive, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
4168 sqft
Beautiful Executive home in Oakleigh for rent! This home features 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, two-story entrance foyer, separate living area/study, vaulted formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with all appliances, stone counter tops & opens to family room,

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW
4149 Barnes Meadow Road, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3630 sqft
Very popular swim/tennis community Barnes Mill. Great home for rent w/ open floor plan & hardwood flooring. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backs plash, stained cabinets & stainless appliances. Separate dining room & living room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
363 Greystone Parkway
363 Greystone Parkway, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1264 sqft
Easy 1 level living in this 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom Ranch Home in a Great Family Community with Pool and Playground! Open Floor Plan. Hardwood floors in family room and master bedroom! Level Backyard. HOA covers front lawn maintenance.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
17 Majestic Court
17 Majestic Court, Paulding County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,800
3128 sqft
Don't miss out on this 6 bed 3 bath home located in Hiram. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast area and provides a view of the family room. Formal living room and dining room. Bedroom and full bath on main level.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5911 Clairmont Way
5911 Clairmont Way, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2178 sqft
HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL. AWESOME RAISED RANCH WITH FRONT PORCH ON CULDESAC LOT. BRICK FRONT AND VINYL SIDING HAS BEEN FRESHLY PRESSURE WASHED. VAULTED FAMILY ROOM WITH BRICK FIREPLACE. SEPARATE DINING ROOM WITH DOORS LEADING TO DECK.

1 of 14

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
4060 Brightmore Drive
4060 Brightmore Drive, Austell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2585 sqft
A charming 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2119 Cumberland Creek Trail SW
2119 Cumberland Creek Trail, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,699
2174 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,174 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2321 Goodwood Drive
2321 Goodwood Drive, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1344 sqft
$350 off first month's rent! - $350 off first month's rent if leasee is signed this month! 3 Bed/ 2 Bath cottage-style home in Marietta on a large wooded lot. This home features a new vinyl flooring in living spaces and a 2-car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
2323 Goodwood
2323 Goodwood Drive, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1296 sqft
Great for entertaining, this home offers a private backyard with a beautiful deck and large yard. Upstairs offers three spacious bedrooms and two full baths. The fully finished basement offers an additional bedroom, full bath, and living area.
Results within 10 miles of Powder Springs
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,278
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1214 sqft
Trendy lakeside property in Kennesaw provides entertainment and luxury at home. Club room with games and billiards, an entertainment deck, trails and an oasis pool make this the hot spot for activity.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1368 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Douglasville with easy access to I-20 and Hwy 6. Amenities include on-site pool, sauna, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Recently renovated apartment features private patio, walk-in closets, fireplace and washer-dryer hookups.
City Guide for Powder Springs, GA

Powder Springs, Georgia was originally incorporated and named Springville in 1838, after the seven springs located within the city limits. The name was eventually changed in 1859, to Powder Springs after settlers noted that minerals in the springs turn the sand surrounding the springs, black like gun powder. Today, these springs are maintained and preserved on park grounds.

Powder Springs was initially settled during the Georgia gold rush. Very little gold was found in or near the town, but many settlers stayed. The town is the site of a Civil War skirmish that was part of the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain. History aside, the total area of the town is 6.3 square miles and the town rests within the limits of Cobb County. Powder Springs is also the oldest city in Cobb County. According to the US census, the population is currently over 13,000 people, all of whom are living happily in Powder City. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Powder Springs, GA

Powder Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

