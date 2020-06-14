Apartment List
/
GA
/
austell
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

102 Apartments for rent in Austell, GA with garage

Austell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1248 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1377 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2800 Park Avenue
2800 Park Avenue, Austell, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1218 sqft
Completely renovated home in the Village on the Park! 2 car garage with a fireplace. Pet allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
4060 Brightmore Drive
4060 Brightmore Drive, Austell, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2585 sqft
A charming 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop
Results within 1 mile of Austell

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
4585 Darrowby Drive
4585 Darrowby Drive, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,859
2480 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6590 Coventry Point
6590 Coventry Point, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1438 sqft
6590 Coventry Point Available 08/05/20 Austell - 3BR/2B Ranch - Available for Aug-5th occupancy. Single family ranch home. Vaulted great room w/fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen w/lots of light. Two guest bedrooms and hall bath.
Results within 5 miles of Austell
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1368 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Douglasville with easy access to I-20 and Hwy 6. Amenities include on-site pool, sauna, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Recently renovated apartment features private patio, walk-in closets, fireplace and washer-dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1406 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT SWEETWATERThe Columns at Sweetwater Creek is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Douglasville.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
15 Units Available
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartment community has a 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Each unit features a carpet flooring and fireplace. Located near I-20 and recreational options, including Sweetwater Creek and Classic Paintball.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
14 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1350 sqft
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
24 Units Available
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1158 sqft
Nestled within 53-acres of undisturbed nature. Spacious layouts with wood-style flooring, tile flooring, granite counters and oversized windows. Community amenities include garage, pool and fitness studio.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1331 Dillon Road
1331 Dillon Road, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1801 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming split level house, with 3 bedrooms, walk-in closet, 2 full bath, Tavertine walk-in shower, Fireplace, finished Large basement, Laundry Room, Large Storage Room, 2 spacious car garage, Private Large deck with Large Yard, Security cameras

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest
5344 Vinings Lake View Southeast, Mableton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2388 sqft
If you are viewing this listing on any third-party site, please visit our website, www.vineyardatlanta.com for the most accurate information and quickest communication. Beautiful Executive 4 bedroom/2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
2475 Smith Avenue Southwest
2475 Smith Avenue Southwest, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,720
2208 sqft
***Available Now.*** Move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bath Marietta home features an inviting front porch,a separate dining room, eat-in applianced kitchen, 1st floor Master bedroom,a 2-Car garage under with an unfinished basement space for storage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
983 Wilson Road
983 Wilson Road, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home w/ Nice Sized Deck & Huge 2 Car Garage! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with a formal dining room, The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is a nice size bonus room and blinds are provided.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Silver Creek Ranch
1 Unit Available
871 Aspen Drive
871 Aspen Drive, Lithia Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1396 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,396 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
413 Clearstream Ln
413 Clearstream Lane, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1650 sqft
Beautiful Home in Quiet South Cobb Neighborhood - This home is in a quiet cul-de-sac in great neighborhood. Stepless entry with 2 car garage and level driveway. The back deck looks off into a private wooded area. This is a split level home.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cobblestone Creek
1 Unit Available
6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl
6002 Cobblestone Creek Trail, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2018 sqft
- 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Mableton. Beautiful gated quiet community. Retail stores five minutes away, downtown and the airport 20 minutes away. Community pool & attic storage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5858 Cobalt Drive
5858 Cobalt Drive, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
2300 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5077 Furlong Way
5077 Furlong Way, Powder Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1384 sqft
Home in Highly Sought after location of Powder Springs Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4498 Queen Anne Court
4498 Queen Anne Court, Mableton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2350 sqft
Stunning renovation, never rented before. NO pets. Very private and large yard. Over sized rear deck overlooking private wooded area where deer come up to the side of home. Spacious driveway, garage with storage.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Vinings Estates
1 Unit Available
683 Vinings Estates Drive
683 Vinings Estates Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
6146 sqft
Stately John Wieland brick traditional in popular Vinings Estates that features multiple pools, tennis courts and clubhouses. Elegance abounds upon entry with two story foyer through the formal living and dining rooms.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1813 Kolora Chase
1813 Kolora Chse, Smyrna, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4082 sqft
WHOA! Gorgeous 4BR/4.5BA Craftsman style home on a loaded fully-finished basement ready for entertaining. Located just off the connector in highly desirable Fontaine at Cooper Lake neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Austell, GA

Austell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Austell 1 BedroomsAustell 2 BedroomsAustell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAustell 3 BedroomsAustell Accessible ApartmentsAustell Apartments under $900
Austell Apartments with BalconyAustell Apartments with GarageAustell Apartments with GymAustell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAustell Apartments with Move-in Specials
Austell Apartments with ParkingAustell Apartments with PoolAustell Apartments with Washer-DryerAustell Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA
Buford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College