Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Well-maintained beautiful ranch in great community in East Cobb. Level lot with hardwoods throughout the house. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Kitchen open to family room and access to private fenced backyard. Wonderfully private patio, pond and level backyard with amazing view toward city and mountain. Tiled bathroom, master bathroom and kitchen. New door, storm shelter and paint done in 2017. Real hard coat stucco. Appointment required.