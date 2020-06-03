Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

901 Denmeade Walk SW

Marietta, GA 30064



Bedrooms: 7

Baths: 4

Kitchens: 2

Family Rooms: 2

Screened Porches: 2



This A-list modern home is an incredible place to call home. Sitting on a beautifully landscaped lot, it has numerous outdoor rooms, as well as indoor rooms with gorgeous views. One screened in porch opens to a deck overlooking the incredible backyard. The other screened in porch overlooks a man-made grotto-like garden. Indoors you have arched ceilings, gleaming hardwood flooring and so much more! The huge main kitchen/family room has hand-milled hardwood flooring, a gorgeous fireplace, plenty of blonde wood cabinets, and gleaming granite counters. The master suite has two walk in closets and a huge storage closet. Two upstairs bedrooms are joined by a large play area. The lower level features a large kitchen/living room, two bedrooms and a full bath. The roomy garage has cabinetry. If you love gracious living, you will fall in love with this beauty!



Enjoy international cuisine at the many nearby restaurants including: The Olive Tree Restaurant, Folks Kitchen, Taki Japanese Steakhouse, Huey Luey's, Wallace Barbecue, Martin's Restaurant, Boston's Finest Diner, Ted's Montana Grill and Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant.



Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Cobb County Water System

Gas: Scana, GA Natural Gas, etc

Electric: Marietta Power



