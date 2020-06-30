All apartments in Marietta
755 Sharpshooters Ridge NW

Location

755 Sharpshooters Ridge, Marietta, GA 30064
Hardage Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Amazing 5 Bed/5.5 Bath~~Unbelievable Opportunity to Live in Hardage Farm Community with a Full Finished Basement!! Huge Backyard w/Playset and Large Gathering Area with Built-In Seating! 4 Bed/4.5 Bath on Top Floor with Another Bedroom and Full Bath in Basement! Each Bedroom has a Bathroom! Fireplace in Family Room on Main and a 2nd Fireplace in Family Room in the Basement! Your Basement also comes with a Wine Cellar and Cigar Room w/Humidor! This Custom Home Will Not Last Long! Perfect Setting in the Culdesac and Private, Wooded Backyard! You Can't Ask For More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 Sharpshooters Ridge NW have any available units?
755 Sharpshooters Ridge NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 755 Sharpshooters Ridge NW have?
Some of 755 Sharpshooters Ridge NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 Sharpshooters Ridge NW currently offering any rent specials?
755 Sharpshooters Ridge NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 Sharpshooters Ridge NW pet-friendly?
No, 755 Sharpshooters Ridge NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 755 Sharpshooters Ridge NW offer parking?
No, 755 Sharpshooters Ridge NW does not offer parking.
Does 755 Sharpshooters Ridge NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 755 Sharpshooters Ridge NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 Sharpshooters Ridge NW have a pool?
No, 755 Sharpshooters Ridge NW does not have a pool.
Does 755 Sharpshooters Ridge NW have accessible units?
No, 755 Sharpshooters Ridge NW does not have accessible units.
Does 755 Sharpshooters Ridge NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 755 Sharpshooters Ridge NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 755 Sharpshooters Ridge NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 755 Sharpshooters Ridge NW does not have units with air conditioning.

