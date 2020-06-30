755 Sharpshooters Ridge NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Amazing 5 Bed/5.5 Bath~~Unbelievable Opportunity to Live in Hardage Farm Community with a Full Finished Basement!! Huge Backyard w/Playset and Large Gathering Area with Built-In Seating! 4 Bed/4.5 Bath on Top Floor with Another Bedroom and Full Bath in Basement! Each Bedroom has a Bathroom! Fireplace in Family Room on Main and a 2nd Fireplace in Family Room in the Basement! Your Basement also comes with a Wine Cellar and Cigar Room w/Humidor! This Custom Home Will Not Last Long! Perfect Setting in the Culdesac and Private, Wooded Backyard! You Can't Ask For More!