All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 52 Barrington Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
52 Barrington Pl
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

52 Barrington Pl

52 Barrington Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

52 Barrington Place Northeast, Marietta, GA 30066

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Nicely Renovated Townhouse! Utilities Included! - Property Id: 196548

Welcome to Open House today Sunday 2-4 pm!
Excellent location!! Only to 2 miles from Town Center Mall and KSU and much more!
2 masters bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms with utilities included like gas, electricity, garbage and water for $1,370 monthly rent!
Condo/TownHouse2 Beds2 Full Baths1 Partial Bath

Nicely Updated Townhouse for rent with utilities included!
This beautiful home features 2 Bed/2.5 bath and 1 assigned parking pad. Title and hardwood floor through out the main and upper floor. The main floor features an open kitchen, dining area, a spacious living room w/ fireplace, and a half bath. A French door opens to a private covered back deck. The upper level features two large bedrooms each with it's own full bath, separated by a laundry room with washer/dryer connection. Also has Granite Countertops & Black Appliances. Updated bathrooms. Lease payment is for 1 year Lease with on time Rent (on or before 1st) by direct deposit, Zelle Quick PaY Money Orders. Se habla espaol.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196548
Property Id 196548

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5584112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Barrington Pl have any available units?
52 Barrington Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 52 Barrington Pl have?
Some of 52 Barrington Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Barrington Pl currently offering any rent specials?
52 Barrington Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Barrington Pl pet-friendly?
No, 52 Barrington Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 52 Barrington Pl offer parking?
Yes, 52 Barrington Pl offers parking.
Does 52 Barrington Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Barrington Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Barrington Pl have a pool?
No, 52 Barrington Pl does not have a pool.
Does 52 Barrington Pl have accessible units?
No, 52 Barrington Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Barrington Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Barrington Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Barrington Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Barrington Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestmont
500 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Sedona Falls
1717 Waterfall Village Dr SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30062
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
The Grandstand
3500 Windcliff Dr. SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Stratford Ridge
2560 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College