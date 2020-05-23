52 Barrington Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Nicely Renovated Townhouse! Utilities Included! - Property Id: 196548



Welcome to Open House today Sunday 2-4 pm!

Excellent location!! Only to 2 miles from Town Center Mall and KSU and much more!

2 masters bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms with utilities included like gas, electricity, garbage and water for $1,370 monthly rent!

Nicely Updated Townhouse for rent with utilities included!

This beautiful home features 2 Bed/2.5 bath and 1 assigned parking pad. Title and hardwood floor through out the main and upper floor. The main floor features an open kitchen, dining area, a spacious living room w/ fireplace, and a half bath. A French door opens to a private covered back deck. The upper level features two large bedrooms each with it's own full bath, separated by a laundry room with washer/dryer connection. Also has Granite Countertops & Black Appliances. Updated bathrooms. Lease payment is for 1 year Lease with on time Rent (on or before 1st) by direct deposit, Zelle Quick PaY Money Orders. Se habla espaol.

No Dogs Allowed



