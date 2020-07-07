477 Lakeview Drive

Amenities

Conveniently Located Just Off the 120-Loop Near I-75. 3 Bedroom & 1 Full Bath Bungalow on Over 1/2 Acre on Cul-De-Sac. Hardwood Floors & Fresh Paint. Open Concept Dining & Living Room. Laundry Closet. Kitchen w/ White Cabinets & Black Appliances including Electric Oven/Range, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator. Programmable Thermostat. Bedroom #3 with Built-in Shelves. Bathroom has been fully renovated. Carport & Level Driveway. Large Yard (Lawn care included) w/ Fenced Area for Small Dog Under 40Lbs. No Cats Please. Large Patio w/ Plenty of Room for Entertaining & Grilling.