All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 477 Lakeview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
477 Lakeview Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:26 PM

477 Lakeview Drive

477 Lakeview Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

477 Lakeview Dr, Marietta, GA 30062

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently Located Just Off the 120-Loop Near I-75. 3 Bedroom & 1 Full Bath Bungalow on Over 1/2 Acre on Cul-De-Sac. Hardwood Floors & Fresh Paint. Open Concept Dining & Living Room. Laundry Closet. Kitchen w/ White Cabinets & Black Appliances including Electric Oven/Range, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator. Programmable Thermostat. Bedroom #3 with Built-in Shelves. Bathroom has been fully renovated. Carport & Level Driveway. Large Yard (Lawn care included) w/ Fenced Area for Small Dog Under 40Lbs. No Cats Please. Large Patio w/ Plenty of Room for Entertaining & Grilling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 477 Lakeview Drive have any available units?
477 Lakeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 477 Lakeview Drive have?
Some of 477 Lakeview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 477 Lakeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
477 Lakeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 Lakeview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 477 Lakeview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 477 Lakeview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 477 Lakeview Drive offers parking.
Does 477 Lakeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 477 Lakeview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 Lakeview Drive have a pool?
No, 477 Lakeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 477 Lakeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 477 Lakeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 477 Lakeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 477 Lakeview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 477 Lakeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 477 Lakeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW
Marietta, GA 30064
The Grandstand
3500 Windcliff Dr. SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30060
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30152
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30060

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College