Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking pool garage

Available Now! Executive home reduced. This spacious ranch on 3/4 acre lot directly across from the golf course in Whitlock Heights, Historic Marietta area, 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors, good size bedrooms, master bath with whirlpool tub, 2 car garage + 1 car carport, separate living room, Sep family room, den, sun room, workshop. Has a rear entrance on the E. Service Street. Please call listing office for viewing instructions.