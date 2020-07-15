All apartments in Marietta
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

410 Water Oak Way Sw

410 Water Oak Way Southwest · (770) 355-1982
Location

410 Water Oak Way Southwest, Marietta, GA 30008

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 410 Water Oak Way Sw · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Marietta Duplex For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in June or sooner!  Freshly remodeled one level 2BR, 2BA Townhome close to SunTrust Park and Marietta Square. This home is on the closest street to Fair Oaks Park and just a short walk away. Features include a large private fenced backyard, hardwood floors throughout, great room with fireplace, and bathrooms with skylights. Also included: recently painted inside and out, fixtures, countertops, laundry closet with washer and dryer, plus much more. Hvac new and Furnace.

Schools:
Elem: Dunleith
Middle: Marietta
High: Marietta
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is 1 Dog Friendly,  Breed Restrictions and More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Marietta home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
 
We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form 

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA! 

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE3962325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Water Oak Way Sw have any available units?
410 Water Oak Way Sw has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 410 Water Oak Way Sw have?
Some of 410 Water Oak Way Sw's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Water Oak Way Sw currently offering any rent specials?
410 Water Oak Way Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Water Oak Way Sw pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Water Oak Way Sw is pet friendly.
Does 410 Water Oak Way Sw offer parking?
No, 410 Water Oak Way Sw does not offer parking.
Does 410 Water Oak Way Sw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 Water Oak Way Sw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Water Oak Way Sw have a pool?
No, 410 Water Oak Way Sw does not have a pool.
Does 410 Water Oak Way Sw have accessible units?
No, 410 Water Oak Way Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Water Oak Way Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Water Oak Way Sw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Water Oak Way Sw have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 410 Water Oak Way Sw has units with air conditioning.
