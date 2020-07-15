410 Water Oak Way Sw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Marietta Duplex For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in June or sooner! Freshly remodeled one level 2BR, 2BA Townhome close to SunTrust Park and Marietta Square. This home is on the closest street to Fair Oaks Park and just a short walk away. Features include a large private fenced backyard, hardwood floors throughout, great room with fireplace, and bathrooms with skylights. Also included: recently painted inside and out, fixtures, countertops, laundry closet with washer and dryer, plus much more. Hvac new and Furnace.



Schools:

Elem: Dunleith

Middle: Marietta

High: Marietta

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is 1 Dog Friendly, Breed Restrictions and More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982



