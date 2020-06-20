Rent Calculator
364 Oak Harbor Trl
Last updated February 16 2020 at 8:38 AM
364 Oak Harbor Trl
364 Oak Harbor Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
364 Oak Harbor Trail, Marietta, GA 30066
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 364 Oak Harbor Trl have any available units?
364 Oak Harbor Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marietta, GA
.
What amenities does 364 Oak Harbor Trl have?
Some of 364 Oak Harbor Trl's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 364 Oak Harbor Trl currently offering any rent specials?
364 Oak Harbor Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 Oak Harbor Trl pet-friendly?
No, 364 Oak Harbor Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Marietta
.
Does 364 Oak Harbor Trl offer parking?
Yes, 364 Oak Harbor Trl offers parking.
Does 364 Oak Harbor Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 364 Oak Harbor Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 Oak Harbor Trl have a pool?
Yes, 364 Oak Harbor Trl has a pool.
Does 364 Oak Harbor Trl have accessible units?
No, 364 Oak Harbor Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 364 Oak Harbor Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 364 Oak Harbor Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 364 Oak Harbor Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 364 Oak Harbor Trl has units with air conditioning.
