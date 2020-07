Amenities

This beautiful home located in Marietta, GA has 2 magnificent bedrooms, 1 bath and just finished a complete renovation. Come see this house today before somebody else rents it, and now with first 3 months special!!



Close to I-75 and I-285 for a easy access to work, restaurants and shopping.



*After 3 months rent will be $1,095.



Amenities: Stove, Refrigerator, Dish Washer