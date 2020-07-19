All apartments in Marietta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

319 Atlanta Road #318

319 Atlanta St SE · No Longer Available
Location

319 Atlanta St SE, Marietta, GA 30060
Dixie

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Fully Furnished Marietta Loft - This beautiful two story loft at Marietta Mill Lofts boasts exposed brick, 22 ft ceilings, and large windows for plenty of natural light. Corner unit! Huge Terrace off the living room is perfect entertaining. Upstairs lofted master bedroom overlooks the living room. Large Master bath with separate tub and shower. Gas fireplace. 1 Assigned parking spot in the garage and one outside parking space. This loft comes fully furnished. Garbage is included in the rent. You will be responsible for electricity, cable, water and internet.

Available Now! Sorry no pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4415687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Atlanta Road #318 have any available units?
319 Atlanta Road #318 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 319 Atlanta Road #318 have?
Some of 319 Atlanta Road #318's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Atlanta Road #318 currently offering any rent specials?
319 Atlanta Road #318 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Atlanta Road #318 pet-friendly?
No, 319 Atlanta Road #318 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 319 Atlanta Road #318 offer parking?
Yes, 319 Atlanta Road #318 offers parking.
Does 319 Atlanta Road #318 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Atlanta Road #318 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Atlanta Road #318 have a pool?
No, 319 Atlanta Road #318 does not have a pool.
Does 319 Atlanta Road #318 have accessible units?
No, 319 Atlanta Road #318 does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Atlanta Road #318 have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 Atlanta Road #318 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Atlanta Road #318 have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Atlanta Road #318 does not have units with air conditioning.
