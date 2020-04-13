All apartments in Marietta
274 Toweridge Dr SW
274 Toweridge Dr SW

274 Toweridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

274 Toweridge Drive, Marietta, GA 30064

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
spacious town home near marietta square - Property Id: 138750

This house has been totally remodeled. Everything in new, wood floors, carpet, bathrooms totally redone. New bathtubs, tile, toilets, vanities, mirrors, light fixtures, granite bar, every wall has been painted. Every vent, light switch, cabinets newly painted, windows, all interior doors and base molding is new. Own parking spots, washer and dryer included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138750p
Property Id 138750

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5033461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 274 Toweridge Dr SW have any available units?
274 Toweridge Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 274 Toweridge Dr SW have?
Some of 274 Toweridge Dr SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 274 Toweridge Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
274 Toweridge Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 274 Toweridge Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 274 Toweridge Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 274 Toweridge Dr SW offer parking?
Yes, 274 Toweridge Dr SW offers parking.
Does 274 Toweridge Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 274 Toweridge Dr SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 274 Toweridge Dr SW have a pool?
No, 274 Toweridge Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 274 Toweridge Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 274 Toweridge Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 274 Toweridge Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 274 Toweridge Dr SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 274 Toweridge Dr SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 274 Toweridge Dr SW does not have units with air conditioning.
