274 Toweridge Dr SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

spacious town home near marietta square - Property Id: 138750



This house has been totally remodeled. Everything in new, wood floors, carpet, bathrooms totally redone. New bathtubs, tile, toilets, vanities, mirrors, light fixtures, granite bar, every wall has been painted. Every vent, light switch, cabinets newly painted, windows, all interior doors and base molding is new. Own parking spots, washer and dryer included

No Pets Allowed



