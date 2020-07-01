All apartments in Marietta
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

261 Pam Lane SW

Location

261 Pam Lane Southwest, Marietta, GA 30064

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Renovated Townhome Minutes from Marietta Square! - This spacious, 1BR/1BA townhome has new grey carpet and paint throughout. The open floor plan has cathedral ceilings in a large living room with a stone fireplace and view to the kitchen. The kitchen features new stainless appliances, newly painted white cabinets, an eat-in counter and lots of light with a skylight and window overlooking the private back patio with attached storage room. Rental price includes new washer/dryer and trash! Front yard has been beautifully landscaped and two new parking pads have been installed.

Only 4 minutes to Dobbins Air Base and Lockheed and 10 minutes to Kennestone Hospital! Quick drive to Marietta Square, Tumlin Park, restaurants and shopping! Call today to see this lovely home!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5266743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Pam Lane SW have any available units?
261 Pam Lane SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 261 Pam Lane SW have?
Some of 261 Pam Lane SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Pam Lane SW currently offering any rent specials?
261 Pam Lane SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Pam Lane SW pet-friendly?
No, 261 Pam Lane SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 261 Pam Lane SW offer parking?
Yes, 261 Pam Lane SW offers parking.
Does 261 Pam Lane SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 261 Pam Lane SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Pam Lane SW have a pool?
No, 261 Pam Lane SW does not have a pool.
Does 261 Pam Lane SW have accessible units?
No, 261 Pam Lane SW does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Pam Lane SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 Pam Lane SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 261 Pam Lane SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 Pam Lane SW does not have units with air conditioning.

