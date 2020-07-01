261 Pam Lane SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Newly Renovated Townhome Minutes from Marietta Square! - This spacious, 1BR/1BA townhome has new grey carpet and paint throughout. The open floor plan has cathedral ceilings in a large living room with a stone fireplace and view to the kitchen. The kitchen features new stainless appliances, newly painted white cabinets, an eat-in counter and lots of light with a skylight and window overlooking the private back patio with attached storage room. Rental price includes new washer/dryer and trash! Front yard has been beautifully landscaped and two new parking pads have been installed.



Only 4 minutes to Dobbins Air Base and Lockheed and 10 minutes to Kennestone Hospital! Quick drive to Marietta Square, Tumlin Park, restaurants and shopping! Call today to see this lovely home!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5266743)