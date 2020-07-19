All apartments in Marietta
2053 Brightleaf Way

2053 Brightleaf Way · No Longer Available
Location

2053 Brightleaf Way, Marietta, GA 30060

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2053 Brightleaf Way
Marietta, Ga 30060

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2.5

Viewing by appointment only: Call 404-445-7770 x107

Like new townhouse 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhouse near Smyrna. Large open floor plan features 2 story with hardwood floors on the main level and carpet upstairs, large chefs kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen opens to the great room and dining room with access to a fenced private patio area. Over sized master bedroom with master Bath Features Garden tub and large closet as well as two additional bedrooms on the second floor; Two car garage. Club house and swimming pool in community. Conveniently located off of Cobb Pkwy. minutes to Smyrna, I75, local, shopping, dining, entertainment and the Braves stadium.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: HOA water
Gas: Any gas marketer
Electric: Marietta Power

Viewing by appointment only: Call 404-445-7770 x107

Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2053 Brightleaf Way have any available units?
2053 Brightleaf Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 2053 Brightleaf Way have?
Some of 2053 Brightleaf Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2053 Brightleaf Way currently offering any rent specials?
2053 Brightleaf Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2053 Brightleaf Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2053 Brightleaf Way is pet friendly.
Does 2053 Brightleaf Way offer parking?
Yes, 2053 Brightleaf Way offers parking.
Does 2053 Brightleaf Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2053 Brightleaf Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2053 Brightleaf Way have a pool?
Yes, 2053 Brightleaf Way has a pool.
Does 2053 Brightleaf Way have accessible units?
No, 2053 Brightleaf Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2053 Brightleaf Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2053 Brightleaf Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2053 Brightleaf Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2053 Brightleaf Way has units with air conditioning.
