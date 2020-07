Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Beautiful condo, great location , located in East Marietta, close to shopping, restaurants, Suntrust Park. Condo is all one level with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, plenty of closet space inside and outdoor private patio includes 2 more storage closets. New and recently remodeled kitchen and living areas. Open living concept. Sliding doors to private fenced in yard. Two assigned parking spaces with unit. Rent includes water, sewer and trash service. Community pool, tennis and Clubhouse