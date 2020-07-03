All apartments in Marietta
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

184 Lakewood Dr SE

184 Lakewood Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

184 Lakewood Dr SE, Marietta, GA 30060
Fraiser

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
184 Lakewood Drive SE, Marietta, GA 30060 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE**

Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home.

Get $200 off the first full months rent with a move-in by 6/1/2020.

Availability: Ready Now!

Enter this cozy duplex into a living room with wood floors & ceiling fan. Kitchen with new white cabinets and counter tops, new planking flooring, and black appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove & range hood). There is also access to the shared back patio. Two bedrooms with ceiling fans and wood floors. Full bath with tub/shower combination and new planking flooring and built-in shelves. Unit has laundry area with washer/dryer hook-ups. Wood floors have been refinished. Fresh paint. Rent includes landscaping. Parking on concrete 2-car parking pad. Great area close to Marietta Square.

Directions: Take I-75 to Marietta Parkway West Exit, then right on Manget Avenue then left on Lakewood.

Elementary: Fair Oaks
Middle: Griffin
High: Osborne

Built 1962 Approx. 756 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 Lakewood Dr SE have any available units?
184 Lakewood Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 184 Lakewood Dr SE have?
Some of 184 Lakewood Dr SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 Lakewood Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
184 Lakewood Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 Lakewood Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 184 Lakewood Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 184 Lakewood Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 184 Lakewood Dr SE offers parking.
Does 184 Lakewood Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 184 Lakewood Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 Lakewood Dr SE have a pool?
No, 184 Lakewood Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 184 Lakewood Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 184 Lakewood Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 184 Lakewood Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 184 Lakewood Dr SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 184 Lakewood Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 184 Lakewood Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.

