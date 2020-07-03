184 Lakewood Dr SE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

184 Lakewood Drive SE, Marietta, GA 30060 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE**



Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home.



Get $200 off the first full months rent with a move-in by 6/1/2020.



Availability: Ready Now!



Enter this cozy duplex into a living room with wood floors & ceiling fan. Kitchen with new white cabinets and counter tops, new planking flooring, and black appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove & range hood). There is also access to the shared back patio. Two bedrooms with ceiling fans and wood floors. Full bath with tub/shower combination and new planking flooring and built-in shelves. Unit has laundry area with washer/dryer hook-ups. Wood floors have been refinished. Fresh paint. Rent includes landscaping. Parking on concrete 2-car parking pad. Great area close to Marietta Square.



Directions: Take I-75 to Marietta Parkway West Exit, then right on Manget Avenue then left on Lakewood.



Elementary: Fair Oaks

Middle: Griffin

High: Osborne



Built 1962 Approx. 756 s/f