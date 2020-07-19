All apartments in Marietta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

167 Hedges St SE B

167 Hedges St SE · No Longer Available
Location

167 Hedges St SE, Marietta, GA 30008
Dixie

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Totally Renovated 2/1 near Square - Pets Welcome - Property Id: 98445

Small Dogs and Cats approved. Everything in this 2 bedroom is new! Brand new kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Brand new HVAC, Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Brand new fixtures, bedroom fans, faucets and vanities. Washer and Dryer hook ups are in each unit. One off street parking spot. Close to downtown Marietta.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98445
Property Id 98445

(RLNE4680016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Hedges St SE B have any available units?
167 Hedges St SE B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 167 Hedges St SE B have?
Some of 167 Hedges St SE B's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 Hedges St SE B currently offering any rent specials?
167 Hedges St SE B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Hedges St SE B pet-friendly?
Yes, 167 Hedges St SE B is pet friendly.
Does 167 Hedges St SE B offer parking?
No, 167 Hedges St SE B does not offer parking.
Does 167 Hedges St SE B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 Hedges St SE B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Hedges St SE B have a pool?
No, 167 Hedges St SE B does not have a pool.
Does 167 Hedges St SE B have accessible units?
No, 167 Hedges St SE B does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Hedges St SE B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 167 Hedges St SE B has units with dishwashers.
Does 167 Hedges St SE B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 167 Hedges St SE B has units with air conditioning.
