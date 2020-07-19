167 Hedges St SE B

Amenities

Totally Renovated 2/1 near Square - Pets Welcome



Small Dogs and Cats approved. Everything in this 2 bedroom is new! Brand new kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Brand new HVAC, Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Brand new fixtures, bedroom fans, faucets and vanities. Washer and Dryer hook ups are in each unit. One off street parking spot. Close to downtown Marietta.

