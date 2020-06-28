All apartments in Marietta
Last updated September 17 2019 at 11:13 PM

1641 Caswell Parkway # 222

1641 Caswell Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

1641 Caswell Pkwy, Marietta, GA 30060

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Possibly the most perfect location in Atlanta situated just minutes from The Battery, SunTrust Park and The Galleria Business District with easy access to 75/285 and Hartsfield Jackson. This pristine townhome is simply perfect. Gleaming wood floors, stones counters, custom backsplash, stainless appliances accent the open and entertaining floorplan. Hard to find private patio and greenspace in a lock and leave lifestyle, this one has both. Spacious master suite with walk in closet and private stylish bath. Roomy secondary bedrooms and tasteful wall and flooring finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 Caswell Parkway # 222 have any available units?
1641 Caswell Parkway # 222 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1641 Caswell Parkway # 222 have?
Some of 1641 Caswell Parkway # 222's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 Caswell Parkway # 222 currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Caswell Parkway # 222 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Caswell Parkway # 222 pet-friendly?
No, 1641 Caswell Parkway # 222 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1641 Caswell Parkway # 222 offer parking?
Yes, 1641 Caswell Parkway # 222 offers parking.
Does 1641 Caswell Parkway # 222 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 Caswell Parkway # 222 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Caswell Parkway # 222 have a pool?
No, 1641 Caswell Parkway # 222 does not have a pool.
Does 1641 Caswell Parkway # 222 have accessible units?
No, 1641 Caswell Parkway # 222 does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Caswell Parkway # 222 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1641 Caswell Parkway # 222 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1641 Caswell Parkway # 222 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1641 Caswell Parkway # 222 does not have units with air conditioning.
