1641 Caswell Parkway # 222

Possibly the most perfect location in Atlanta situated just minutes from The Battery, SunTrust Park and The Galleria Business District with easy access to 75/285 and Hartsfield Jackson. This pristine townhome is simply perfect. Gleaming wood floors, stones counters, custom backsplash, stainless appliances accent the open and entertaining floorplan. Hard to find private patio and greenspace in a lock and leave lifestyle, this one has both. Spacious master suite with walk in closet and private stylish bath. Roomy secondary bedrooms and tasteful wall and flooring finishes.