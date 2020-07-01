1612 Caswell Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Fantastic location for 4/3.5 open floor-plan townhome with full, finished basement. Modern kitchen with granite countertops, stained cabinets and S/S appliances with a view to the family room and fireplace. Family Room opens to wooden deck. Laundry room with washer/dryer upstairs. Huge basement with interior and exterior entrances including full bath and family room. Easy access to I-285 and I-75. Near Atlanta Braves Stadium and Battery Park, Cobb Energy Center, Cumberland Mall, Dobbins, Chattahoochee Rec. Center. Short Term or long term lease.