Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:45 AM

1612 Caswell Parkway

1612 Caswell Parkway Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1612 Caswell Parkway Southeast, Marietta, GA 30060

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Fantastic location for 4/3.5 open floor-plan townhome with full, finished basement. Modern kitchen with granite countertops, stained cabinets and S/S appliances with a view to the family room and fireplace. Family Room opens to wooden deck. Laundry room with washer/dryer upstairs. Huge basement with interior and exterior entrances including full bath and family room. Easy access to I-285 and I-75. Near Atlanta Braves Stadium and Battery Park, Cobb Energy Center, Cumberland Mall, Dobbins, Chattahoochee Rec. Center. Short Term or long term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Caswell Parkway have any available units?
1612 Caswell Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1612 Caswell Parkway have?
Some of 1612 Caswell Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Caswell Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Caswell Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Caswell Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1612 Caswell Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1612 Caswell Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1612 Caswell Parkway offers parking.
Does 1612 Caswell Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1612 Caswell Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Caswell Parkway have a pool?
No, 1612 Caswell Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Caswell Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1612 Caswell Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Caswell Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 Caswell Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1612 Caswell Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1612 Caswell Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

