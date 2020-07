Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This is a one Bedroom, One Bath Apartment unit for up to two persons. Included in the Rent is a $50.00 Water fee. Tenant is responsible for Power, Gas and Trash pick up.

There is a $50.00 Application Fee and, upon approval, one month's Deposit and the first month's Rent will need to be paid prior to move in.

Feel free to text me with any questions.